Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 review: TMS Entertainment gives Lu and Osaragi their well-deserved spotlight 

Released on Monday, July 21, 2025, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 offers another fun and action-packed entry in the battle against the death row inmates. The episode picks up the pace as the fights break out in full, keeping the tension high while still blending in the series’ trademark humor.The spotlight is on two key battles: Shin and Lu vs. Saw, and Osaragi vs. Dump. Both inmates are ultimately defeated, giving Lu and Osaragi the perfect chance to shine. All while the remaining two inmates start making their moves, setting the stage for what’s next.With perfect direction, a well-paced story, intense action, emotional moments, and the classic comic relief, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 stands out as another well-produced and thoroughly entertaining watch.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 narrative review: TMS Entertainment delivers another true-to-source entryLu in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)TMS Entertainment offers an entertaining entry in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, maintaining their signature production quality. Titled Just Desserts, the episode continues with intense momentum, smooth animation, skillful direction, and top-tier production quality.It covers the rest of chapter 41 through 44 and remains largely faithful to Yuto Suzuki’s manga. The episode opens with a flashback where Wutang explains the concept of motor readiness potential to Shin, telling him that if he can detect that signal in someone’s brain, it’ll enhance his clairvoyance.This is exactly what happens during his fight with Saw, allowing Shin to react faster than before. But pushing himself to the limit catches up with him. Just as he falls into Saw’s trap, Lu Shaotang steps in and knocks Saw down. Her Drunken Fist Triad Mode kicks in after she drinks ethanol.Osaragi in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)Then, she and Shin team up and take down Saw. Though he escapes, he runs into the Order member Hyo, who swiftly takes him out. Meanwhile, Shin is left to deal with the strain from his upgraded abilities, but remembering the store, they decide to hurry back.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 then shifts focus to Shishiba and Osaragi. Shishiba gets a call from Nagumo. He informs Shishiba that he’s moving in on his target. Meanwhile, Osaragi gets separated from Shishiba and heads to a shrine. Incidentally, she runs into Dump, a deathrow inmate with prosthetic spikes protruding from her body.Their fight begins. Osaragi gains the upper hand despite Dump's erratic attacks. Mid-fight, the story gives a glimpse of Dump’s past. It's revealed that all she ever wanted was to be loved. Osaragi tells her she’s thankful for people like Dump, for because of these people, Osaragi’s assassin life holds meaning. She then calmly eliminates the serial killer, saying she loves her for that reason.Shin and Lu defeat Saw (Image via TMS Entertainment)Elsewhere, Kashima updates Slur on the situation. Suddenly, the inmate Apart shows up, accusing Kashima of being fake. Though he’s grateful for being broken out of prison, he refuses to be used and brutally tears apart Kashima. Thanks to his body modifications, Kashima survives, while Slur lets Apart loose to do as he pleases.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 briefly cuts to Heisuke and Sakamoto, who are collecting intel on the escaped inmates. At Sakamoto’s store, Aoi is alone when Minimalist shows up.The episode ends there on a tense note as Aoi doesn't know who he is and treats him like a normal customer, but the inmate clearly has other plans. A lighthearted post-credit scene shows Sakamoto enjoying a fun moment with his friends and family.Osaragi defeats Dump in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 retains TMS Entertainment’s refined production and storytelling direction. The episode remains largely faithful to Yuto Suzuki’s manga. It only omits a few scenes from chapter 44, those featuring Granny Miya. But it's possible for them to be included in the next episode. The missing scene doesn’t affect the narrative flow much either.The adaptation stays focused on the main action, centering around two pivotal fights that fans had been eagerly waiting for. Lu and Osaragi finally take the spotlight following Shin’s moment in the season 2 premiere. Their battles are given the attention they deserve, brought to life with excellent pacing and well-crafted direction.Lu gets the upper hand on Saw (Image via TMS Entertainment)Dump’s backstory adds an emotional moment to the episode, especially in how it connects to Osaragi’s own feelings. It gives their confrontation added depth. Meanwhile, Hyo eliminates Saw. The Order’s entrance further intensifies the unfolding battles.At the same time, the story smoothly begins to shift focus toward the remaining inmates, Apart and Minimalist, weaving their arcs in. Nagumo appears to be closing in on one target, teasing another major fight, while Sakamoto and Heisuke’s movements suggest they’ll soon also face off with another inmate. Who will face whom raises the suspense.Apart's unexpected defiance of Slur’s plan, and Slur’s willingness to let him go rogue, adds unpredictability and intrigue. Minimalist arriving at Sakamoto’s store while Aoi is alone raises the stakes further for Sakamoto and co.Osaragi and Shishiba (Image via TMS Entertainment)Despite all the intensity, the signature Sakamoto Days humor remains intact, balancing out the intensity and keeping the tone consistent. With Taku Kishimoto’s script and Masaki Watanabe’s direction, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 delivers another entertaining and skillfully executed blend of action, emotion, suspense, and comedy.TMS Entertainment continues their impressive work in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2. The episode maintains the show’s peak quality. It's well-paced with clear narrative direction, and the well-crafted production values accentuated it further.The art and storyboarding remain catchy. The animation is fluid and detailed. The action-heavy scenes especially stand out. Lu and Osaragi’s fight scenes are handled with care, giving both characters the spotlight exactly how fans had been hoping for.The voice acting is impressive as always. Jin Aketagawa's sound direction and Yuki Hayashi's music composition lift the overall mood and elevate the overall atmosphere to new levels.Final thoughtsIn all, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 keeps the momentum going with an even more intense pace and narrative tension as the fight with the deathrow inmates heats up.The Summer 2025 sequel doesn't just hold onto its hype; it builds on it with each new installment.