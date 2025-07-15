Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 review: TMS Entertainment marks an intense return this Summer 2025

Released on Monday, July 14, 2025, the anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s acclaimed manga returns with Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1. Picking up from where part 1 left off in Winter 2025, the story resumes with Sakamoto and co facing the death row inmates Slur freed. From the start, the episode maintains a tension-filled atmosphere while seamlessly balancing the series’ signature mix of action and humor.

Shin unlocks his hidden potential as the episode portrays the brutal sides of the serial killers and expands on the Order members, all while keeping a focused, engaging pace. The intense action, darker moments, and comedic beats are all skillfully woven together, elevating both character dynamics and the thrill.

With narrative balance, skilled direction, and top-tier production quality, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 delivers a solid, engaging start to the next phase of the story, effectively laying the groundwork for even more intense battles and developments ahead.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 narrative review: TMS Entertainment delivers a strong kickoff to part 2

Shin in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

TMS Entertainment once again shows its production prowess in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1. Titled Overload, the narrative continues the series with consistent high-quality animation, dynamic direction, and faithful adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s manga.

Covering chapters 38 through the first half of chapter 41, the episode sets the tone for part 2 while staying true to the source material. The story kicks off by highlighting the ruthless nature of the death row inmates, Dump, Apart, Minimalist, and Saw, whom Slur freed to hunt down Sakamoto’s group and the Order. Their brutal rampage throughout Japan raises tension and urgency.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu begin gathering intelligence on these new, dangerous enemies after Wutang’s leads, since the group now knows that these foes will come for them soon. Simultaneously, Order members Nagumo, Osaragi, Shishiba, and Hyo discuss the situation, emphasizing the urgency to eliminate the inmates.

Mr Takamura in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 sees Mr. Takamura, the Order’s eldest member, making a notable display of his overwhelming strength. During a training session with Heisuke, Nagumo visits Sakamoto, advising him to avoid getting involved with the inmates since the Order is handling them.

Sakamoto reveals his intention to capture the inmates alive to uncover more information about Slur, but Nagumo warns that Sakamoto might not be strong enough at his current level.

Meanwhile, Shin and Lu find themselves targeted by one of the inmates, Saw, who decides to go after Sakamoto’s allies first. Shin faces Saw to protect Lu but is initially outmatched due to Saw’s sheer power and brutality. However, when Saw threatens Sakamoto’s family, it triggers a breakthrough in Shin.

Shin fights Saw (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In that critical moment, the clairvoyant awakens the ability to predict his opponent’s next moves, glimpsing their immediate future actions. With this newfound skill, Shin turns the fight around, setting up the group’s battle against their first major enemy in part 2.

Staying true to Yuto Suzuki’s manga, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 shows TMS Entertainment’s polished production and skillful storytelling. The episode delivers moments of signature comic relief while kicking things off with a strong sense of intensity, highlighting the brutal nature of the death row inmates as they eliminate many of their targets with unflinching violence.

These gory scenes are handled with precise animation and direction that capture the manga’s raw energy. From there, the story sets the groundwork for Taro Sakamoto and co’s inevitable clash with the inmates, weaving in the Order into the mix, as they’re tasked with eliminating these dangerous criminals now wreaking havoc across Japan to maintain order.

Saw as he targets Shin and Lu (Image via TMS Entertainment)

A standout element in this episode is Shin’s development, both emotionally and in terms of his abilities. His character growth, especially unlocking a new power under extreme pressure, is portrayed with seamless execution that not only stays faithful to the manga but amplifies its impact through perfect visual and narrative direction.

Under the direction of Masaki Watanabe and the writing of Taku Kishimoto, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 blends thrilling action and humor with skillful balance. The episode sets a strong foundation for the coming confrontations with the remaining inmates and keeps viewers engaged with tension. As the Summer 2025 season continues, this marks an intense and satisfying return for the series.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 overall production criticism

TMS Entertainment maintains its exceptional production quality in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1, carrying over the same high-quality execution from part 1. Every aspect of the episode is handled with seamless precision, driving the narrative forward with smooth pacing and impactful storytelling.

The studio’s top-tier production quality fully complements the well-crafted narrative direction. The art style, combined with masterful storyboarding, enhances the fluid animation, allowing each moment, whether character-driven or action-heavy, to come to life with clarity and finesse.

Saw, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Action sequences and gore-heavy scenes in particular stand out, perfectly capturing the tension and intensity of the story while showcasing the animation team’s expertise. A highlight moment is Mr. Takamura's iconic scene in the van, which the anime brings to life with seamless precision.

The voice cast delivers consistently impressive performances, bringing authenticity to every character. Under Jin Aketagawa’s skillful sound direction, these performances blend perfectly with Yuki Hayashi’s music compositions. The soundtracks and audio further enhance the atmosphere and emotional weight, heightening the impact of all scenes.

Altogether, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 reaffirms TMS Entertainment’s dedication to quality.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In summary, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 delivers an engaging and impactful start to the Death Row Prisoners Arc, skillfully weaving together dynamic action, suspenseful plot development, character growth, and well-placed humor.

From a production perspective, this part 2 opener highlights TMS Entertainment’s dedication to maintaining Sakamoto Days as one of Summer 2025’s standout anime, building on its hyped Winter 2025 debut. It keeps viewers invested while leaving them eager to see how Team Sakamoto tackles the challenges ahead.

