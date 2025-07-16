Do Chizuru and Kazuya kiss in Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 385? Explained

With the release of Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 385, the manga gave fans a huge update on Chizuru and Kazuya's relationship. While Chizuru seemed adamant about asking Kazuya to stop loving her, the manga's latest chapter featured a kissing scene that entirely contradicted her request. So, do Chizuru and Kazuya kiss in Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 385?

Ad

Yes, Chizuru and Kazuya kiss each other in Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 385. While Chizuru had asked Kazuya to stop loving her, the moment Kazuya reminded her about his feelings, and entered the taxi to go to his new place, she quickly entered the car and kissed him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga.

What led to Chizuru and Kazuya's kiss in Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 385?

Kazuya and Chizuru as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans may recall, after Chizuru rejected Kazuya at the end of their date, the two happened to run into each other again while going their separate ways home. During this, after Kazuya learns about Chizuru's blister, he offers to carry her the rest of the way. While Chizuru was reluctant, she gave in to the offer.

Ad

Trending

On their way home, Kazuya asked Chizuru, while she had indeed rejected him, if he could keep loving her for longer. Chizuru immediately rejected Kazuya's request as it was not right for her to keep making him wait. Regardless, Kazuya was adamant about his feelings, telling her how he did not feel like he could love anyone more than her in his lifetime.

Kazuya Kinoshita as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The next day was the day Kazuya was moving into his new place. While he was emotionally all over the place, Chizuru seemed composed despite what had happened last night. Chizuru not only seemed emotionless but also acted as if it were just another day. As expected, Kazuya could not decode her emotions and realized that he could not expect Chizuru to ask him to stay.

Ad

So, as Kazuya was worried about how he would see a whole lot less of Chizuru, he decided to muster up his courage to say one last thing to her. Hence, right before Kazuya entered his taxi with his belongings, he reminded Chizuru about what he had told her the previous night. He expressed that he meant it when he said that he might not love anyone more than her in his lifetime and added that he would keep his promise to wait for her no matter how long it took.

Ad

Kazuya and Chizuru as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Surprisingly, right after Chizuru heard Kazuya say this, she began blushing and quickly leaned inside the taxi to kiss him. The manga illustrations for the kiss itself were five pages long. Right after she kissed him, Chizuru informed the taxi driver that he could go now. As Kazuya tried to understand what had happened, he saw Chizuru walk into her home. The manga chapter ended with Kazuya admitting to the taxi driver that Chizuru was indeed his girlfriend.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More