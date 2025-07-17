Lord of Mysteries anime's review bombing shows the dark side of popularity

Lord of Mysteries is an anime series that has garnered significant attention over the past few weeks. Although its animation style has been somewhat stale for the past decade or so, it remains unique. Occasionally, viewers come across an anime that explores a distinctive style and pushes the boundaries of creativity, and this anime is one of those.

Ad

However, there seems to be a pattern with smaller anime titles that become popular. Platforms like IMDb and MyAnimeList allow fans to rate various shows. Lord of Mysteries, which has released three episodes so far, is currently experiencing a review bomb.

The third episode received poor reviews because it seems some members of the anime and manga community decided to sabotage its ratings due to their preference for other popular shows.

Ad

Trending

Netizens claim uneven ratings for Lord of Mysteries, suggesting review bombing

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's normal for an episode to get low ratings. However, the ratings are usually spread out evenly. If most fans thought the episode was dull, then most ratings should reflect that. But in this case, the reviews are quite uneven. Some people gave it a 10/10, while many others rated it 1/10. This significant difference in ratings suggests foul play, which is not uncommon in the anime and manga community.

Lord of Mysteries is fresh and exciting because it explores storytelling in a way that hasn’t been done before. Therefore, if it suddenly gained popularity, it could rank higher than major AAA titles. Different fan groups tend to review upcoming anime series harshly. So, it's not surprising that some members of the anime and manga community might treat a new show this way.

Ad

Furthermore, the comments section of the post, which claimed foul play, alleged that some Telegram groups might have played a role in review bombing Lord of Mysteries.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Allegedly, various Telegram groups dedicated to popular anime titles are run by passionate fans. These groups may have played a role in review bombing the anime. While anime is a beautiful medium that offers unique storytelling techniques, its fanbases can sometimes be perceived as childish and immature.

Lord of Mysteries is a clear example of how anime fanbases can be toxic and resort to review bombing. The story progression, direction, animation style, and sound effects are excellent in the new show. It is technically well-made, and it clearly shows how much love has been poured into this project. However, netizens who cannot tolerate another show surpassing their favorite title’s rankings are willing to sabotage it through such means.

Ad

Conclusion

Members of the anime and manga community have shown such behaviour multiple times before. Therefore, patterns like this suggest that netizens might review bomb Lord of Mysteries. We believe netizens should be more responsible and value titles that offer high-quality content.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More