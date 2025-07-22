The Detective is Already Dead season 2 confirms 2026 release and more with teaser visual

The Detective is Already Dead season 2 is set to premiere in 2026. The anime's official staff announced this news with a teaser visual on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Along with this announcement, the details regarding the returning cast and staff have also arrived on the sequel's official platforms.The Detective is Already Dead season 2 is a direct sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from July 2021 to September 2021. The series is based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series by author Nigoju and illustrator Umibozu.Media Factory has been serializing the novels since November 2019, with 12 volumes released thus far. The franchise also has a manga version, with Mugiko's illustrations. Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alive serialized the manga from May 2020 to October 2023 for six volumes.The Detective is Already Dead season 2 debuts in 2026On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) of the anime unveiled a teaser visual, confirming the 2026 release window, returning cast, and staff for The Detective is Already Dead season 2. That said, the staff has yet to announce an exact release date.The teaser visual depicts Siesta, the detective, who has already died. The illustration captures Siesta's faint smile as she stands next to a monitor, reflecting her face. The visual also confirms the 2026 air date for the sequel.Information regarding the primary cast and staff for The Detective is Already Dead season 2 has also arrived. Arata Nagai returns as the voice actor of Kimihiko Kimizuka, Seista's assistant, while Saki Miyashita reprises her role as Siesta. Ayana Taketatsu rejoins the voice cast as Nagisa Natsunagi, while Saho Shirasu voices Charlotte Arisaka Anderson. The returning voice actor is Kanon Takao as Yui Saikawa.Siesta, as seen in the first season (Image via ENGI)Coming to the main staff, Manabu Kurihara from the first season returns to direct The Detective is Already Dead season 2 at Studio ENGI. Deko Akao joins Manabu-san as the person in charge of the series scripts. Yosuke Ito is set to design the characters. More cast and staff members will be duly announced in the future.Based on the original light novels, the anime follows the story of Kimizuka Kimihiko, a young man who gets entangled in a series of trouble after meeting Siesta, a detective.Together, Siesta and Kimizuka begin to solve many mysteries, until one day, Siesta perishes. The series uses the flashback motif to explore Siesta and Kimizuka's stories and the various cases they worked on.Also read:My Awkward Senpai anime confirms October 2025 release and more with new PV and visualA Tale of the Secret Saint anime announces 2026 release via teaserDemon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns unveils IMAX poster featuring Tanjiro and Giyu