  • home icon
  • Anime
  • The Detective is Already Dead season 2 confirms 2026 release and more with teaser visual

The Detective is Already Dead season 2 confirms 2026 release and more with teaser visual

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 22, 2025 12:00 GMT
The Detective is Already Dead season 2 confirms 2026 release and more with teaser visual (Image via ENGI)
The Detective is Already Dead season 2 confirms 2026 release and more with teaser visual (Image via ENGI)

The Detective is Already Dead season 2 is set to premiere in 2026. The anime's official staff announced this news with a teaser visual on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Along with this announcement, the details regarding the returning cast and staff have also arrived on the sequel's official platforms.

Ad

The Detective is Already Dead season 2 is a direct sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from July 2021 to September 2021. The series is based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series by author Nigoju and illustrator Umibozu.

Media Factory has been serializing the novels since November 2019, with 12 volumes released thus far. The franchise also has a manga version, with Mugiko's illustrations. Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alive serialized the manga from May 2020 to October 2023 for six volumes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Detective is Already Dead season 2 debuts in 2026

Ad

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) of the anime unveiled a teaser visual, confirming the 2026 release window, returning cast, and staff for The Detective is Already Dead season 2. That said, the staff has yet to announce an exact release date.

The teaser visual depicts Siesta, the detective, who has already died. The illustration captures Siesta's faint smile as she stands next to a monitor, reflecting her face. The visual also confirms the 2026 air date for the sequel.

Ad

Information regarding the primary cast and staff for The Detective is Already Dead season 2 has also arrived. Arata Nagai returns as the voice actor of Kimihiko Kimizuka, Seista's assistant, while Saki Miyashita reprises her role as Siesta. Ayana Taketatsu rejoins the voice cast as Nagisa Natsunagi, while Saho Shirasu voices Charlotte Arisaka Anderson. The returning voice actor is Kanon Takao as Yui Saikawa.

Siesta, as seen in the first season (Image via ENGI)
Siesta, as seen in the first season (Image via ENGI)

Coming to the main staff, Manabu Kurihara from the first season returns to direct The Detective is Already Dead season 2 at Studio ENGI. Deko Akao joins Manabu-san as the person in charge of the series scripts. Yosuke Ito is set to design the characters. More cast and staff members will be duly announced in the future.

Ad

Based on the original light novels, the anime follows the story of Kimizuka Kimihiko, a young man who gets entangled in a series of trouble after meeting Siesta, a detective.

Together, Siesta and Kimizuka begin to solve many mysteries, until one day, Siesta perishes. The series uses the flashback motif to explore Siesta and Kimizuka's stories and the various cases they worked on.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications