First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie breaks yet another Japanese box office record in four days

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Aniplex reported that the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie broke yet another Japanese box office record by earning 7.3 billion yen in just four days. The film has also broken a few other records during its opening weekend.
The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is a three-part cinematic trilogy that adapts the Koyoharu Gotouge manga's Infinity Castle Arc. The movie acts as a direct sequel to the television anime's fourth season, called Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc.
First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie earns 7.3 billion yen
The first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie set a new Japanese box office record by earning 7.3 billion yen in just four days. On its opening day, the film earned a record-breaking 1.6 billion yen. Soon after, on Sunday, the film earned 2.03 billion yen, the highest recorded earnings for a single day.
With that, the film earned a total of 5.52 billion yen with 3.8 million tickets in its opening weekend, making it the top three-day debut of all time in Japan, breaking the record previously held by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.
While the opening three days are generally considered the opening weekend for a movie, Japan had a holiday for Marine Day on Monday. Hence, the film's earnings reached a total of 7.3 billion yen over the four-day long weekend.
These earnings are from a total of over 5.16 million admissions by the fourth day, which also saw the movie break the record for the most audience turnout in Japanese box office history.
Ever since, as per reports, the movie has not only surpassed 8 billion yen in earnings but also 6 million attendees, making it the fastest movie in Japanese box office history to earn 8 billion yen and reach 6 million attendees.
What is the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: Akaza Returns movie about?
After Kagaya Ubuyashiki failed to kill Muzan Kibutsuji by blowing up his mansion, Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira appeared at the location to face off against the Demon.
In response, Muzan had Nakime teleport all demon slayers to the Infinity Castle, starting the final showdown between the demons and the Demon Slayer Corps. The first movie in the three-part trilogy focuses on Kamado Tanjiro & Giyu Tomioka vs. Akaza, while setting up the other battles.
