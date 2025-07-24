  • home icon
  Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel ends with chapter 375

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel ends with chapter 375

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 24, 2025 08:30 GMT
Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel ends with chapter 375
Sung Suho as seen in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok (Image via KakaoPage)

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, KakaoPage announced that writer Daul's Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel has been completed with 375 chapters. The webnovel had earlier gone on an indefinite hiatus on July 7, on the same day chapter 366 was slated to be published.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, written by Daul, is a webnovel that serves as a spin-off sequel to the original Solo Leveling web novel, written by Chugong. The new webnovel debuted on KakaoPage with 104 chapters on April 10, 2024. Redice Studio later picked up the series for a webtoon adaptation, with Dangdo as the main writer and Jin as the main artist.

KakaoPage announces Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel's completion

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, following the release of chapters 374 and 375 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel, KakaoPage posted an "Announcement of Completion" on the webnovel's official page.

While the message was posted in Korean, when machine-translated, the announcement stated that writer Daul's Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel had been completed with 375 chapters. The publisher expressed their gratitude to the readers who followed the series for so long.

Sung Suho as seen in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok (Image via Redice Studio)
Sung Suho as seen in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok (Image via Redice Studio)

Subsequently, the writer also shared an afterword to the ending of the webnovel. Firstly, Daul expressed his heartfelt gratitude for everyone who followed the series since its debut on April 10, 2024.

To him, continuing the legacy of Solo Leveling was a tremendous honor and a heavy responsibility. Hence, he tried writing the story with the deepest respect for Chugong's original work. He added that he never really felt like the series' creator but only a guide to an already perfect world.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Sung Jinwoo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Nevertheless, writing the story of Jinwoo and Suho's journey was something truly special to him. He had rewritten, edited, and revised the lore countless times to create a story worthy of being a sequel to the original. Hence, he apologized to the fans who were disappointed by the delays and thanked those who waited, as it gave him strength.

Lastly, Daul added that, while Sung Suho's story ended with Ragnarok, the world of Solo Leveling was far from disappearing, as it would live on with webtoons, anime, games, and dramas. The writer also suggested that there was a chance that Sung Jinwoo could return in a different form in the future. However, for now, he was once again just a fan, following the footsteps of his shadow.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
