10 best Crunchyroll Originals anime you should watch

Crunchyroll’s move from streaming service to producer changed the anime landscape overnight. When the company began producing its own shows, fans suddenly had access to new stories, bold visual styles, and creative risks that bigger studios rarely take.

From intense tournaments to gentle slice-of-life romances, the Crunchyroll Originals anime lineup offers something for every type of viewer. This list is a guided tour through some of the best titles in the collection. Each show stands out for its memorable characters, exciting action, or touching moments.

Expect fantasy towers, rebellious pirates, charming nobles, skateboard-samurai combos, and even a married-life comedy that warms the heart. Grab some snacks, open the Crunchyroll app, and see which Crunchyroll Originals anime titles deserve a spot at the top of your queue.

10 must-watch Crunchyroll Originals anime you should watch

1) Tower of God

Tower of God (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

A closed, sky-high tower promises any wish to whoever reaches the top. Young Twenty-Fifth Bam enters the tower to find his missing friend Rachel, only to discover that each floor is a deadly game controlled by powerful guardians and strange powers.

The rules constantly change, alliances shift quickly, and friendships can turn deadly in an instant. Tower of God's art blends neon and shadow to give the tower a dark yet dreamy atmosphere. Fast-paced action scenes and constant plot twists make binge-watching hard to resist.

Rak, the spear-wielding alligator, adds loud comic relief, while the clever Khun always stays three steps ahead. The result is a tense, gripping fantasy battle that never feels boring.

2) High Guardian Spice

High Guardian Spice (Image via Crunchyroll Studios)

High Guardian Spice introduces a magical school where four girls train to become guardians. While their classes cover sword fighting, spell casting, and creature taming, the real lessons center on learning to trust one another.

Amid failed potions and funny monsters, the show includes honest conversations about identity and family without feeling forced. Soft pastel colors and rounded character designs make it feel like a storybook brought to life, while fights burst onto the screen with bright energy instead of dark violence.

Its warm tone, gentle humor, and focus on chosen family make it a comforting watch after a long day. Add a cheerful ending theme, and this Crunchyroll Originals anime is sure to leave you smiling.

3) Fena: Pirate Princess

Fena: Pirate Princess (Image via Production I.G)

Fena’s father disappeared at sea, leaving behind a mysterious stone that reveals a map to El Dorado. Raised to marry for politics, the spirited Fena escapes with a crew of skilled and dangerous samurai pirates.

Together, they race against British fleets, ghost ships, and hidden knights to reach a treasure that could change the world. Fast-paced sword fights unfold aboard advanced ships, while sweeping adds a classic adventure vibe.

The historical fantasy setting—filled with flintlock pistols and samurai honor—features stunning scenes of glowing islands and open seas. At the center is Fena, who refuses to be just a princess or pirate and instead writes her own story.

4) The God of High School

The God of High School (Image via MAPPA)

Three Korean teens enter a national tournament where the winner gets one wish. Sounds simple—but it’s not.

Every fighter has secret techniques, ancient weapons, or powers borrowed from gods. As the rounds progress, the contest reveals a hidden war between divine forces using humans as tools. The fights jump from taekwondo kicks to huge, city-shaking battles without becoming repetitive in The God of High School anime.

Mori’s playful attitude, Daewi’s loyalty, and Mira’s graceful sword skills make each fight meaningful. This Crunchyroll Originals anime is intense yet hopeful—a story of youth, power, and destiny.

5) FreakAngels

FreakAngels (Image via Crunchyroll Studios)

A flooded, broken London is all that remains after a climate disaster. Twelve psychics, all born on the same day, share a mental connection that once failed to save the world.

Now, they protect survivors from raiders while dealing with guilt and rising tensions inside their fragile safe zone. Watercolor backgrounds mix with sudden psychic explosions, giving the show a one-of-a-kind visual style. The dialogue is filled with dry British humor, even as dangers crawl out of the ruins.

Each FreakAngel carries personal flaws—addiction, pride, suspicion—that make the group feel real. Watching them try to fix a broken world feels raw and human.

6) Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Image via Sola Digital Arts)

In 2032 Los Angeles, a young woman wakes up with no memory, a black suit, and a glowing chip that warns her of danger. Calling herself Elle, she sets off on a solo mission through neon streets and rooftop chases to uncover who gave her false memories—and why powerful companies want her gone.

Anyone could be a replicant. CG animation brings shiny holograms and sharp lighting inspired by the 1982 movie. A synth-heavy soundtrack adds to the mood. Elle’s search for her past reflects the franchise’s big question: what makes someone truly human?

With only thirteen episodes, this short cyber-noir Crunchyroll Originals anime leaves a lasting mark.

7) Onyx Equinox

Onyx Equinox (Image via Crunchyroll Studios)

The ancient gods of Mesoamerica bet on humanity’s future by choosing a lowly Aztec boy named Izel to close five magic gates. If he fails, the gods will destroy the world.

Armed with a soul-drinking dagger and stubborn will, Izel finds unlikely companions: a jaguar demigod, twin acrobats with a tragic past, and a healer who hates magic. The world is filled with bright temples, sharp blades, and jungles teeming with forgotten creatures.

Harsh rituals and quiet bonding scenes sit side by side, revealing a world that’s both beautiful and brutal. The story honors Indigenous myths while delivering a new hero’s journey packed with monsters and eclipse magic.

8) Noblesse

Noblesse (Image via Production I.G)

For 800 years, the ancient Noblesse Raizel slept beneath a school—until now. Awakening in modern Korea, he pretends to be a student while keeping his loyal servant, Frankenstein, nearby.

When shady labs and rival vampires appear, Rai must balance normal school life with explosive battles, all while keeping a promise to protect his human friends. Fights pop with stylish black and red effects and slow-motion hits. Humor switches from Rai’s deadpan reactions to classmates planning karaoke dates.

Underneath the cool exterior, Rai’s growing care for humans gives the story its heart. It’s a slick urban fantasy ride full of charm and action.

9) Ex-Arm

Ex-Arm (Image via Visual Flight)

In 2030, the police use cyber-arms and drone partners to battle tech criminals. A teenage boy’s brain is turned into a weapon without his consent, forcing him to team up with a tough android to hunt down those who stole his body. The city glows with holograms as the line between human and machine begins to blur.

Though early episodes faced criticism for rough animation, the core story, about lost control and digital identity, stays strong. Scenes shift from zero-gravity fights to glowing nightclubs filled with retro beats. With a short run, it’s a fast-paced sci-fi thriller that blends mystery and action.

10) Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You (Image via Seven Arcs)

After a girl saves a boy from a truck on a snowy night, he makes a bold confession, and she agrees to marry him. The girl, Tsukasa, has a mysterious past, and shy student Nasa Yuzaki finds himself living with a kind wife who is new to modern life.

The couple explores everyday moments—like grocery runs and birthday surprises—without much drama. Warm colors and soft lighting make even simple chores feel magical. Small moments—shared umbrellas, surprise pancakes—build into a gentle, happy story.

With innocent humor and sweet narration, Tonikawa offers cozy romance for those who prefer heart over action.

Conclusion

Whether you're in the mood for epic climbs, pirate hunts, or sweet newlywed stories, Crunchyroll Originals anime has something ready to go.

These titles showcase bold art, fresh tones, and cultural blends that bigger studios often skip. From magical school days to psychic street battles, the variety under Crunchyroll’s bright orange banner proves that anime fans have more choices than ever.

Line up a few, press play, and dive in—there’s always another story waiting in the Crunchyroll Originals library.

