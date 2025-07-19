Lord of Mysteries episode 5: Trissy makes her debut, as Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks face the Demoness Sect

Lord of Mysteries episode 5, titled Hero, was released on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The episode witnessed Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks investigate the truth about the Alfalfa Tragedy and its links with the Demoness Sect. Furthermore, the episode showcased Tingen's Underground Market, where Klein discovered a wide range of Beyonder ingredients.

Additionally, the Lord of Mysteries episode 5 introduced Trissy and revealed the shocking truth behind her identity. Overall, the episode had many captivating moments, with plenty of facts and action sequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Lord of Mysteries episode 5.

Lord of Mysteries episode 5: Klein Moretti uncovers the Alfalfa Tragedy's truth

The concert, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of Mysteries episode 5 opens with a moving theatrical concert on the tragedy of Alfalfa. Interestingly, Klein Moretti, Dunn Smith, and others from the Nighthawks are present at the auditorium. One of the Nighthawks members asks their captain about Daly Simone. Dunn Smith replies that she has joined as an escort for the Antigonus family's notebook to the Backlund.

Meanwhile, Klein Moretti observes that Dunn Smith has yet to recover fully. The Nighthawks captain is grateful that he wasn't contaminated. According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 5, the Hanged Man's Spiritual shock overwhelmed Dunn Smith. Furthermore, Klein Moretti recounts a record about the True Creator.

According to the record, the True Creator is an evil being worshipped by organizations such as the Aurora Order. He thinks it's a pity that Vincent died in his dreams; otherwise, they could have discovered more about the True Creator. Afterward, Klein Moretti informs Dunn Smith that another truth may lurk behind the Alfalfa tragedy.

Klein Moretti and Dunn Smith (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

A week ago, a woman visited the Divination Club and asked Klein for a Divination regarding her missing fiancé, Joyce Meyer, who had boarded the Alfalfa. The ship had set its return a month ago, but was yet to reach the port. After performing the Divination, Klein saw Joyce flail in the sea, before he eventually returned to his home.

Dunn Smith thinks it might be an intuition of a Seer. That said, he notes that the Nighthawks have received similar reports. Yet, they need new leads before they can take action. Afterward, the Lord of Mysteries episode 5 shows a gentleman signing autographs. Joyce Meyer's wife thanks the man for saving her husband.

After the man leaves, Joyce's wife introduces her husband to Klein Moretti. Seeing Joyce slightly fidgety, Klein asks the blonde-haired man if something has been bothering him. Joyce tells Klein that he has been having a recurring nightmare every night since his return from the ship. Klein peeks into his dream and sees Joyce saving a barbarian from jumping into the sea, moments after he dropped a baby.

Tris, as seen in Joyce's dreams (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

When Klein asks him about his actions, Joyce states that he wanted to know why they suddenly committed such atrocious crimes. At this moment, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 4, Klein Moretti observes the presence of the man, who is regarded as the "hero" behind the Alfalfa tragedy. He surmises that the Hero, Tris, might be the true orchestrator of the events.

Yet, before he can probe deeper into Joyce's dream, Klein hears the familiar "Hornacis" phrase and is brought back to reality. Perplexed, he wonders about the phrase and speculates whether it's connected to his Transmigration. Nevertheless, Klein informs Dunn Smith about Tris, including how he manipulated the survivors into accepting his new identity.

The mysterious woman, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

However, Dunn Smith feels that the Divination alone cannot convict Tris; they need more concrete proof. As such, he thinks about asking the Mandated Punishers and the Machinery Hivemind's aid. Elsewhere, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 5, Tris is seen with the wives of the dead passengers from the Alfalfa tragedy.

A mysterious woman visits his room and tells him that he must fulfill one more task in Tingen. Meanwhile, the Lord of Mysteries episode 5 reveals that Tris is a Sequence 8: Instigator from the Assassin Pathway. In other words, he instigated the passengers into killing each other at Alfalfa. Now, he is ready for his promotion. The mysterious woman gives him the potion formula of Sequence 7, Witch.

Lord of Mysteries episode 5: The battle against the Witch

The Underground Market in Tingen (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Elsewhere, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 5, Old Neil takes Klein Moretti to Tingen's Underground Market. It's an enchanting place where Beyonders can purchase a wide range of Beyonder ingredients. Klein has come to buy talismans for his younger sister, Melissa, and elder brother, Benson. Interestingly, Klein notices Tris, who is chased by the Mandated Punishers.

Unfortunately, he gets away before they can catch him. Later, Dunn Smith reveals that the Mandated Punishers have discovered the evidence of Tris's crimes. Furthermore, Klein Moretti learns from Dunn Smith that Tris is an Instigator of the Assassin Pathway. According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 5, Instigators can stir evil desires and conflicts within their victims.

That's how the Alfalfa suffered such a great tragedy. Additionally, Dunn Smith informs Klein that the Assassin Pathway has links to the Demoness Sect. According to the episode, the Demoness Sect worships a hidden entity called the Primordial Darkness. Moreover, their upper echelons are all female.

The woman Klein finds outside Tris's house (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

While investigating Tris's house, Klein discovers a group of women. One of them seems visibly shaken. Klein offers her help and takes her to the carriage. Afterward, he uses his Spirit Vision to see their health. In the meantime, the Nighthawks distribute wanted posters of Tris, who has vanished into thin air.

Many days pass by with no substantial value. Then one day, Leonard Mitchell stops by Klein's house and informs him about many strange deaths over the past two weeks. Due to the abnormal rate of crimes, the Tingen police have handed over the case to the Nighthawks, the Mandated Punishers, and the Machinery Hivemind.

After going through the case files, Klein Moretti notices a similar pattern. Interestingly, Leonard Mitchell also discovers something interesting. Klein reveals that all the victims were fated to die. Leonard adds that their lives were cut short. He suspects that it's a case of Life Theft, where a Beyonder aims to use stolen lives to summon an evil deity.

Leonard Mitchell, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

He links the case with the Demoness Sect, speculating that they must be wanting to awaken a demonic entity. Furthermore, it also matches the description of a woman's hand being seen on every victim's back. They suspect the woman must be connected to the Demoness Sect.

With that, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 5, Klein Moretti performs his Divination to locate the Demoness Sect's altar. Together with Dunn Smith, Leonard, and Frye, Klein arrives at the mansion, where the altar is located. Interestingly, the mysterious "Witch" from before performs certain spells to try and awaken the Demonic entity.

Dunn Smith orders Leonard and Frye to attack, while he tries to subdue the witch, using his Nightmare abilities. Lord of Mysteries episode 5 then showcases a captivating battle between the woman and the Nighthawks. Frye and Leonard Mitchell sustain serious injuries, but they manage to survive, thanks to their presence of mind.

Leonard Mitchell, Klein, and Frye (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Moreover, the Nighthawks fight against the Four Tiers of the Spectral Monsters: Shades, Wraiths, and Evil Spirits, summoned by the Primordial Darkness. However, Dunn Smith showcases his skills, albeit at great difficulty, to subdue the specters. Meanwhile, the witches escape the scene, leaving the Nighthawks slightly injured.

Later, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 5, Klein Moretti performs a Divination on the mansion's mirror and sees the witch's face. He identifies the girl from the other day, whom he saw outside Tris's house. Eventually, they discover that the woman was Tris.

Trissy, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 5 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to the episode, every upper echelon member of the Demoness Sect was once male. They must transform into a woman to digest the Sequence 7 potion, which is called the Witch. Lord of Mysteries episode 5 ends with Tris, who now goes by the name Trissy, on a train. She captivates the men on board with her beauty.

