What is Midnight Poet in Lord of Mysteries? Everything to know about Leonard Mitchell's abilities

One of the major characters from the ongoing Lord of Mysteries anime, Leonard Mitchell, has piqued fans' interest with his abilities as a Midnight Poet. In the first episode, the Nighthawks member demonstrated a fragment of his powers against two men, who were morphed into a monstrous being after being affected by the Beyonder potion.

Ad

Later, in the second episode, Leonard Mitchell performed his Midnight Poet ability against Ray Bieber's Dead Soul, in conjunction with the Nighthawks Captain, Dunn Smith, who recited the Midnight Poems. The visual representation of Leonard's Midnight Poem saw him recite a poem against a flowery landscape, with a whirlwind of roses.

So, what is a Midnight Poet in Lord of Mysteries? According to the series, a Midnight Poet is the corresponding Sequence 8 for Sleepless. It's the Sequence 8 of the Darkness Pathway. Leonard Mitchell used his ability primarily to tranquilize his enemies or lull them to sleep.

Ad

Trending

Exploring Leonard Mitchell's abilities as a Midnight Poet in Lord of Mysteries

Dunn Smith and Leonard Mitchell (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

In Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's Lord of Mysteries web novel series, the Midnight Poet refers to Sequence 8 of the Darkness Pathway. A Beyonder with Sequence 9: Sleepless can advance to this rank after consuming a lakewater-like liquid, bathed in cold light. However, they must first fully digest their previous Sleepless potion in order to advance; otherwise, they run the risk of getting out of control.

Ad

In Lord of Mysteries, Leonard Mitchell has advanced to a Midnight Poet after mastering his abilities as a Sleepless. As for his superior, Dunn Smith, he is a stage higher than Leonard, with the powers of Sequence 7: Nightmare. That said, Dunn Smith could still perform the Midnight Poems (the signature ability of a Midnight Poet), albeit at a higher Spirituality.

Furthermore, a Midnight Poet can unleash different special effects through poems related to the Evernight Goddess or Night. They must recite the poems for the abilities to have any significance or effect. A Midnight Poet Beyonder constantly runs on a risk in a battlefield, as they must recite the Midnight Poems while fighting.

Ad

Leonard Mitchell's Midnight Poem (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The Lord of Mysteries anime has already shown the visual representation of a Midnight Poet reciting the Midnight Poems at a metaphysical level. The visual effects are strictly in conjunction with the poem's lyrics. For example, when Leonard recited a Midnight Poem in the first episode, the scene shifted to a meadow spread with roses.

Ad

Set against the crimson moon, the flowery bed had an arch decked with roses. Leonard trapped his opponent and induced them into a tranquilized state, robbing them of their will to live. Undoubtedly, the visuals perfectly symbolized the poem's lyrics. A Midnight Poet can also use other effects. For instance, they can induce their opponents to sleep or tranquilize them.

Leonard, as seen in donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Using the tranquilizing effects, Leonard Mitchell, a Midnight Poet, can make his opponents' bodies, souls, and hearts purified and tranquil. As such, he can check if a Beyonder has lost control. Likewise, Leonard can recite certain poems to induce Lullaby effects. Those who would resist the spell would remain in a state of serenity.

Ad

Likewise, Leonard possesses the ability to pacify his enemies and make them lose their interest in living. The Nighthawks member demonstrated this against the kidnappers, who lost control because of Beyonder potions in the first episode. Besides inducing effects through poems, a Midnight Poet possesses expert combat abilities and heightened Spiritual Perception.

Conclusion

While Midnight Poet isn't a specific ability of Leonard Mitchell, the ongoing Lord of Mysteries anime has yet to show anybody else with Sequence 8 of the Darkness Pathway. Undoubtedly, he exuded a supreme aura while performing the poems related to the Evernight Goddess in the series thus far.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More