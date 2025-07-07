The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels, according to the anime's official platforms. However, the same episode will be available in Asian regions on July 20, 2025. The episode will be streamed on Netflix Japan.

The previous episode introduced viewers to the central characters, Kaoruko and Rintaro, and explored their chemistry. The episode showcased their first meeting under unusual circumstances. Additionally, the episode revealed their secrets, which weren't supposed to be "secrets" at all. Given how the episode ended, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 has become highly anticipated among fans.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 exact release date and time for every region

Kaoruko, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 will be released first in Japan on July 13, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

The episode will be released in select Asian countries on July 20, 2025. On the other hand, the series won't be released in the USA and many other regions until September 7, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 release date and time, based on the Japanese broadcast schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 12:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 9 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 11:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 1 AM

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2?

Rintaro, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 on BS11, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and later on MBS and AT-X networks.

Moreover, the episode will be exclusively streamed on Netflix Japan. Unfortunately, no other streaming platforms, like Crunchyroll or Amazon Prime Video, have acquired the show's streaming rights.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 recap

Rintaro in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode begins with scenes from two schools, the Chidori High and Kikyo, located next to each other. However, there is a deep sense of hatred between Chidori's "low-class" boys and Kikyo's "dignified ladies." The resentment is so strong that Kikyo Private Academy keeps the classrooms hidden with curtains.

After establishing the major conflict, the narrative focuses on the male protagonist, Rintaro Tsumugi, who has a gentle personality but a scary face. One day, while working at his family's patisserie, Rintaro observes a female customer eating a whole cake alone. The moment the girl sees Rintaro, she chokes on her cake.

Afterward, she runs away without any explanation. Later, Rintaro finds out from his mother that the girl, Waguri, is a regular customer. The next day, Rintaro appears troubled by the previous day's events. He keeps thinking about the girl. After returning to the store, he learns from his mother that the same girl has been looking for him.

Kaoruko in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The girl formally introduces herself as Kaoruko Waguri and admits that she ran away the other day because she was embarrassed. She mentions that she didn't view Rintaro as a scary person. Rather, the way he stared at her made her heart race. Rintaro couldn't fathom the girl's response because he never viewed him as such.

He always thought that he was scary. Meanwhile, Kaoruko leaves the store after properly apologizing to Rintaro over a meal. On her way home, she encounters two delinquent boys, who intend to use her to get back at Rintaro. They ask her about the boy, who is famous for being terrifying. However, Kaoruko stands up for Rintaro, whom she thinks is a gentle and kind person.

Kaoruko looks at Rintaro after opening the curtains (Image via CloverWorks)

One of the delinquents becomes so angry that he tries to punch Kaoruko. Yet, before he can do that, Rintaro appears at the scene and blocks the punch. Seeing Rintaro's forehead bleeding, the two boys run away. At this moment, Rintaro apologizes to Kaoruko for the trouble he has caused. Kaoruko says he doesn't have to apologize.

She thinks aloud why people consider Rintaro scary, when he is a kind soul. Kaoruko then thanks Rintaro for saving her. The next morning, Rintaro Tsumugi notices someone opening the curtains from one of the classrooms in Kikyo. He is in disbelief to see Kaoruko on the other side, who appears pleasantly surprised.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2? (speculative)

Rintaro Tsumugi sees Kaoruko on the other side (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 2 of the original manga. As such, the episode may show Rintaro Tsumugi wondering whether it's best to get involved with Kaoruko, especially when their schools aren't on the best of terms with each other.

However, as evident from Kaoruko's reaction in the latest episode, she may not be aware of such discrimination existing between their schools. It remains to be seen how they tackle this perplexing situation.

