The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 preview teases Subaru and Rintaro's unexpected meeting

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, the official website and X account for the anime revealed the preview images and synopsis for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4. Titled Heart Temperature, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other Japanese networks.The previous episode focused on an exchange between Kaoruko and Rintaro, revealing Kaoruko's financial conditions and her pride as a Kikyo student. Furthermore, the episode marked the debut of Subaru Hoshina, who wanted Rintaro to stay away from her friend, Kaoruko. The episode also witnessed Rintaro requesting Kaoruko to help him with his studies.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 preview shows Subaru asking Rintaro not to meet Kaoruko againAccording to the preview synopsis, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 will continue the events from the previous episode, and begin with Rintaro feeling all nervous about his study date with Kaoruko. As fans may remember, Kaoruko asked Rintaro to meet her on Saturday for their study session.Therefore, the episode will show Kaoruko tutoring Rintaro for his upcoming tests. As per The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 preview synopsis, Rintaro and Kaoruko will finally stop using polite language and become closer as friends. They will slowly dismantle the barriers to know more about each other.Additionally, Rintaro will be unexpectedly confronted by Subaru Hoshina while he prepares to head home after the study session with Kaoruko. As per the preview synopsis, Subaru Hosina will ask Rintaro not to see Kaoruko again.Rintaro and Kaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)Unfortunately, the synopsis doesn't provide more details about why Subaru wants him to stop meeting Kaoruko, when she knows that Rintaro intends no harm. to her friend. Possibly, Subaru fears Rintaro's connections to the Chidori High, which could affect Kaoruko's scholarship to Kikyo.As fans remember, the series revolves around the enmity between Kikyo and Chidori. Therefore, if someone finds out about Kaoruko and Rintaro's friendship, it can create massive trouble for Kaoruko, since she has joined Kikyo as a scholarship student. It remains to be seen how Rintaro replies to Subaru's request.Kaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)Furthermore, the preview images of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 showcase the lead hero and heroine in all their glory. Kaoruko appears in a slightly different hairstyle, while Rintaro is seen in his casual t-shirt. Additionally, one of the images shows Subaru Hoshina.As evident from the preview synopsis and images, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 will likely cover chapters 5 and 6 from Saka Mikami's rom-com manga. It remains to be seen if the episode ends up covering chapter 7 as well.ConclusionThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 will likely reveal Kaoruko and Subaru's past and how they became good friends. Additionally, the episode will show Rintaro facing a dilemma because of Subaru's request. Undoubtedly, the episode will add layers of drama to the narrative.