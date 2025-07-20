The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels. However, because of simulcast differences, the episode will be streamed on August 3, 2025, in selected Asian regions.

The previous episode revealed more aspects about Kaoruko, including her financial background and her pride as a Kikyo student. It also saw Rintaro request Kaoruko's help with studies.

Additionally, the episode introduced Kaoruko's friend, Subaru Hoshina. Given how the episode ended, fans are now looking forward to the release of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 release date and time for every region

Kaoruko Wagumi in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As per the anime's official site and the full release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 will be released in Japan on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

The same episode will be available on August 3, 2025, in select Asian countries. Notably, the anime won't be released in the USA and other regions until September 7, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 release date and time, based on the Japanese release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 12:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 9 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, July 26, 2025 11:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 1 AM

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4?

Shohei in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime fans in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, Gunma Television, and later on MBS and AT-X networks.

It will be exclusively available on Netflix. However, other popular platforms for anime, such as Crunchyroll or Prime Video, haven't acquired the rights to stream the anime.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 recap

Rintaro and Shohei (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode begins with Rintaro and Shohei hearing from their homeroom teacher, Tsukada, that they cannot participate in the sports festival if they fail their upcoming midterm tests. Worried about the exams, Shohei asks Saku for help. However, Saku directly tells him that he cannot help this time, as he doesn't want to bring down his grades.

After a minor disagreement with Saku, Shohei takes Rintaro to the library to study together. However, the reality quickly settles in, as the duo realizes that they can't understand anything. At the library, Rintaro asks Shohei to reconcile with Saku. Once Saku leaves, Rintaro notices Kaoruko studying with her friend.

Rintaro and Kaoruko, as seen in the episode (Image via Image via CloverWorks)

He wonders how a dropout from Chidori got involved with such a studious girl from Kikyo. Later, Kaoruko finds Rintaro outside the library struggling with a question. Interestingly, Rintaro is able to solve the question with her guidance. During a conversation, Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko isn't from an affluent family, and she enrolled in Kikyo through a scholarship.

That's why she works harder than anyone. Determined not to fail his tests, Rintaro requests Kaoruko if she can guide him during her free time. Kaoruko says she would do that gladly. At this moment, one of Kaoruko's friends, Subaru Hoshina, appears at the scene. Subaru identifies Rintaro as a Chidori student and tells him to avoid interacting with Kaoruko.

Subaru Hoshina in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Just then, Rintaro's friends, including Saku and Shohei, arrive at the scene. Rintaro blocks Shohei when he gets too close to Kaoruko. Likewise, Saku makes fun of the Kikyo girls and calls them rich princesses. Rintaro immediately reprimands Saku for his comments and apologizes for the misunderstanding.

He lies about approaching Kaoruko, while it was the other way around in truth. Shohei and Kaoruko then apologize for the trouble they caused. Kaoruko asks Subaru to apologize as well, but she leaves in anger. Later, when Subaru asks Kaoruko about Rintaro, she describes him as a kind person.

Rintaro, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Later at night, Rintaro still struggles with his studies. At this moment, Kaoruko messages him and asks if she can call. On the phone call, Kaoruko confirms the date for their study session and states that she has been less polite with him lately. Thus, she promises to be more polite.

However, Rintaro says it's fine for her to speak informally. As soon as he mentions that, Kaoruko can't contain her smile. The episode ends with the duo looking forward to their study session on Saturday.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4? (speculative)

Subaru, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 will continue the adaptation from chapter 5 of Saka Mikami's rom-com manga. The episode is expected to focus on Rintaro and Kaoruko's study date.

The former will likely tell his new friend about why he badly wants to clear the tests. Additionally, the episode may shed light on a conversation between Rintaro and Subaru Hoshina.

