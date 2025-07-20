The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 10:30 pm IST on Netflix. The episode will be streamed by ABEMA and other TV networks like Sapporo TV and TV Shinshu in Japan.The previous episode, titled Denial, primarily focused on Yoshiki struggling with the fact that Hikaru was not real and the person he had known from his childhood had died. Moreover, it was largely filled with flashbacks from their past.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4: Release Date and TimeStill from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 will be streamed on July 26, 2025, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), as mentioned earlier in this article. However, due to time zone differences, viewers in a few regions will be able to watch the episode on Sunday, July 27, which has been listed below:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time2:00 amSunday, July 27, 2025Eastern Daylight Time1:00 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025Pacific Daylight Time10:00 amSaturday, July 26, 2025British Summer Time6:00 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025Central European Summer Time7:00 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, July 27, 2025Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time1:00 amSunday, July 27, 2025 Brasilia Time2:00 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025 The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4: Where to watch?Japanese fans of the series can watch the late-night horror anime episode on television networks like TV Shinshu, Miyagi TV, Aomori Broadcast, Sapporo TV, and other pertinent networks. Furthermore, ABEMA will stream the episode in Japan exclusively.While the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll is absent from the list, Netflix will stream the episode for fans worldwide, in both Japanese and English dubs. Although the aforementioned dates and times in this article are expected to remain accurate, they are subject to change in the event of production delays.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: A brief recapAfter a brief flashback from Hikaru and Yoshiki's childhood, the episode began with Yoshiki arriving at Hikaru's house with a watermelon. Still grappling with Hikaru's death, Yoshiki was seen reminiscing. As Yoshiki texted Rie, he was called to the kitchen by Hikaru's mother. Meanwhile, Hikaru woke up and saw the message on Yoshiki's phone.Later, when Yoshiki met Rie, he told her everything regarding the new &quot;Hikaru&quot; and what exactly happened. As they talked further, Rie insisted that all the strange new occurrences were due to whatever this &quot;Hikaru&quot; was, and that it had all started after the latter's transformation. She further warned Yoshiki to stay away from Hikaru as it was dangerous.As Yoshiki was seen having second thoughts in the classroom and trying to avoid Hikaru, the latter found him. While Hikaru tried to persuade Yoshiki to go back home together, Yoshiki kept refusing. After a heated argument, &quot;Hikaru&quot; understood that this was all because he was not the real person.Losing control, &quot;Hikaru&quot; attacked Yoshiki, but soon realized what he was doing and stopped. Hikaru then grabbed his bag and went out silently, leaving Yoshiki alone in the classroom. The next day, when Hikaru missed school, Yoshiki rushed to his house and made amends with him.What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4? (Speculative)Yoshiki as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)The upcoming The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 will likely explore the evolving relationship between Hikaru and Yoshiki. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility that the upcoming episode will shift to more paranormal occurrences in the village, potentially leading to another death.Also read:Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4 release dateReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4 release dateWitch Watch episode 16 release date