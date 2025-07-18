  • home icon
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 18, 2025 23:30 GMT
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as per official sources. TV networks like Tochigi TV, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV will air the episode for Japanese audiences. Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for the global fans.

The previous episode explored Monica's investigation of the assassination attempt on Felix. After finding the criminal, Monica gets appointed as the Serendia Academy Student Council's new treasurer, which shocks many of her classmates.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). Due to the differences in time zones, several regions will be able to watch the anime episode on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The set date and time for the episode release in different regions are as follows:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amSaturday, July 26, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmFriday, July 25, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time9:30 amFriday, July 25, 2025
British Summer Time5:30 pmFriday, July 25, 2025
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmFriday, July 25, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:00 amSaturday, July 26, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmFriday, July 25, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSaturday, July 26, 2025
Brasilia Time1:30 pmFriday, July 25, 2025
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4: Where to watch?

Fans of the series from Japan can watch the episode as it broadcasts on television networks like TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, Yomiuri TV, BS11, and AT-X, every Saturday at 1:30 am JST. ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT will also stream the series in Japan, simultaneously.

For the global audiences, Crunchyroll will stream the new summer 2025 anime series, except for Japan, Korea, China, and Mongolia. While all the dates and times mentioned in this article are calculated and accurate, they are subject to change in case of delays.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3: A brief recap

Episode 3, titled Serendia Academy Student Council, started with Monica trying to figure out who the assassin was. After some thorough investigation, Monica arrived at the Student Council room and informed that the culprit was Selma, after which she was summoned. Despite her trying to reason her way out, Monica proved it was Selma, and she finally admitted.

As Felix exclaimed, the punishment for the assassination attempt would be the death penalty for the whole Karsh family. However, Felix decided to let Selma off with just a voluntary withdrawal from the school. After seeing Monica's interest in the accounts, Felix appointed her as the new student council treasurer.

While reviewing Monica's financial work at night, Cyril suddenly noticed her handwriting, which felt very familiar to him. The next day, as Cyril was the former treasurer before becoming the vice-president of the council, Felix appointed him to teach Monica. Later that night, as Cyril was carrying the records to Professor Thornlee, he seemed to have had an idea.

What to expect from the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4? (Speculative)

The upcoming episode, Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4, will likely focus more on Cyril's narrative of the story, regarding the character of Professor Thornlee. Furthermore, as seen during the previous episode, there is a high chance that Cyril might uncover Monica's true identity as the Silent Witch.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

