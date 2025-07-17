Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. The episode mainly focused on Boxxo and the others retrieving money to plug up the wall, with the help of Suori.
The episode featured Boxxo and the others fighting off the minions that the Netherlord sent. Furthermore, after discovering the commander who was controlling the creatures, it was also revealed that the same guy burned down and killed Lammis' parents and destroyed their village.
NOTE: The article contains spoilers for the anime.
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4: Release date and time
As mentioned, the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST).
With the date remaining the same for most of the global releases, the timing will differ due to the regions' respective time zones:
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4: Where to watch?
Fans of the Reborn as a Vending Machine series from Japan can watch the upcoming episode on Japanese television networks as it airs on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and AT-X. Streaming services like d Anime Store and U-NEXT will also stream the episode exclusively in Japan, simultaneously.
Additionally, global fans of the series can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll, based on their summer 2025 anime release schedule and lineup. While all the dates and times in this article should remain the same as mentioned, they are subject to change in case of any production delays.
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3: A brief recap
The previous episode started with Boxxo, Lammis, and the others going to Suori's mansion so that Boxxo could load up on coins to fix the hole in the wall. After going through all the rubble and reaching the underground safe, they found out it was loaded with coins and gold bars. As Boxxo could not take bars, Suori lent all her gold coins.
After Hulemy came up with a plan, all of them set out on the mission to defeat the creatures. Boxxo turned into the ice machine and blocked the hole in the wall, preventing the enemy's infiltration into the village. After Boxxo created a concrete wall to block the hole, Director Bear and the others started attacking the enemies.
While everyone was fighting the monsters, Boxxo figured out there was a commander nearby and soon apprehended him to gather information. After threatening the commander with cola and mint, Boxxo was able to make him release the Nethrlord's control over the monsters. However, as Lammis arrived, she realised the man was the one who destroyed her and Hulemy's village.
What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4? (Speculative)
The upcoming episode, titled The Clergyman and the Vending Machine, will most likely continue the story of Boxxo and the others fighting off new incoming soldiers from the Netherlord. However, there is also a chance that the upcoming episode will be a relief of sorts, diverting from the main story towards some filler material.
Also read:
- The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3 release date
- The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 release date
- Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3 release date