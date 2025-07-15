Does Hikaru truly die in The Summer Hikaru Died? Fate explored

In the summer of 2025, several new anime series were introduced, among which The Summer Hikaru Died became one of the most popular titles. The supernatural horror series written by Mokumokuren has already made a strong impression on fans after just a few episodes.

Ad

Considering all the major characters of the series, the most iconic and intriguing one is Hikaru. With his introduction as an alien being in the series, fans often wondered one thing: "Does Hikaru truly die in The Summer Hikaru Died?" While the answer might be a bit complex beyond simply yes or no, this article explores it in detail.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Summer Hikaru Died anime and manga series.

Ad

Trending

What truly happened to Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story of Hikaru's fate in The Summer Hikaru Died begins with the series' opening. One winter day, Hikaru Indou was alone, hiking through the Kubitachi Mountains, when he was fatally injured. As he neared death, he saw an entity called "Something," also known as "Nounuki-sama," approach him.

"Something" was casually wandering the Kubitachi Mountains when it found Hikaru's semi-conscious body, whimpering in pain. Not knowing what to do and reluctant to leave Yoshiki alone, Hikaru asked "Something" to take over his body. "Something" then inhabited Hikaru's body.

Ad

Although this technically meant Hikaru was fully gone in a literal sense, he wasn't entirely dead. As "Something" took control, it inherited most of Hikaru's memories and, to some extent, his feelings. It took "Something" a few days to repair Hikaru's injuries before returning to Kubitachi Village. The new Hikaru, often called "Hikaru," remembered his friends, family, and daily routines of the original host.

How did the new "Hikaru" resume his life? Explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon his return, no matter how well the "Hikaru" tried to blend in, Yoshiki caught him. However, since the new "Hikaru" still held the host's feelings and knew how much Yoshiki meant to him, "Something" decided not to kill him. Yoshiki also concluded that it's better to have the new "Hikaru" than no Hikaru at all.

While some feelings and memories remained fuzzy, "Hikaru" attended school and hung out with Yoshiki as he used to. It even managed to imitate all the host's habits, arousing no suspicion in anyone, except for Yoshiki, who knew the truth and remained skeptical about the motives of the new "Hikaru".

Ad

Hikaru's newfound abilities in The Summer Hikaru Died

"Hikaru" as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

While the new "Hikaru" fully replicated the old host, he also gained some abilities shown in the series. Although the host's body was dead, basic bodily functions like warmth, organs, and pulse remained. The new "Hikaru" resumed functions such as bleeding, eating, and breathing, making him even harder to distinguish.

Ad

Additionally, he gained the ability to see and hear spirits, as seen in episode 2 of the anime. "Hikaru" also had the power of persuasion through his words, forcing spirits to follow him. Moreover, Hikaru could crush and costume spirits. However, if a spirit fights back, he can suffer physical injuries like bleeding from the nose or ears.

Along with the power of self-healing, Hikaru also has the ability to manipulate human minds. He can push someone to a breaking point where they eventually die on their own, unable to bear the pressure.

Ad

Final thoughts

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

While this article addresses the frequently asked question by fans—"Does Hikaru truly die in The Summer Hikaru Died?"—it is important to note that Hikaru's death was more superficial than a complete disappearance. With the series still ongoing, his story and the development of his relationship with Yoshiki are yet to unfold.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More