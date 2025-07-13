Did Wind Breaker webtoon get discontinued? Everything you need to know

On Friday, July 11, 2025, Wind Breaker webtoon series received some disappointing news that left the fans in shock. As mentioned by an official statement from the Webtoon platform, the popular series has been discontinued from serialization and will no longer have any chapter releases.

As the platform addresses the matter, the Wind Breaker webtoon series has been discontinued due to plagiarism claims in a few recent chapters. The first chapter of the series was officially released back on December 8, 2013, and ended with the latest chapter 556.

Why did the Wind Breaker webtoon series get discontinued?

As mentioned earlier, on July 11, 2025, both the Webtoon platform and the author of Wind Breaker webtoon series announced that the manhwa will be discontinued. As an apology and explanation, author Jo Yong-seok added a section at the end of the last chapter.

The series was held against plagiarism claims regarding several newer chapters that were published. The author confirmed these allegations with a section added in part 4, chapter 177, apologizing to his followers and the Webtoon site. As Jo Yong-seok explained:

"First of all, I deeply apologize for the concern and trouble caused by the recent tracing controversy surrounding my work. In my creative process, some scenes referenced from guidance materials were expressed similarly or almost identically to images from other works. This is clearly my mistake," explained the author.

Jo Yong-seok further added:

"For a long time, living a life constantly chasing deadlines week after week, that small negligence led me to fail to uphold the standards I should have maintained as a creator. Above all, I wanted to show you the final story of this work until the very end, but it pains me deeply to have to make the decision to discontinue it."

As the story did not receive a proper ending, Jo Yong-seok also announced that the series' original manuscripts will be released via his personal blog for the fans to read and complete the narrative.

Why was the Wind Breaker webtoon so popular?

A still from the manhwa chapters (Image via Webtoon)

For over a decade since its first chapter release, the Wind Breaker webtoon has gained nearly 1 billion views. The series was a staple for the Webtoon community, with an intriguing storyline and beautiful visuals. The series getting cancelled out of the blue is likely going to impact the website as well.

The story follows Jay, a lone student who doesn't like others' company. His journey of becoming a prodigy in bike racing has inspired many fans throughout the years. Furthermore, the manhwa series is considered one of the best on the Webtoon platform.

Given the gravity of the situation and following Webtoon's policy, it is highly unlikely that the series will ever make a return to the platform, especially after the plagiarism claims

