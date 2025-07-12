Omniscient Reader's Viewpoints webtoon's Live-Action Film reveals North American release dates

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, the Live-Action film for the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoints webtoon announced the North American release dates. The fantasy film will premiere in North American theatres on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Before the North American release, the film will premiere in Korea on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The adaptation is based on the webtoon that was adapted from the novel series of the same name, written by author Sing Shong.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoints Live-Action film's North American release dates

As mentioned earlier, the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoints webtoon's Live-Action adaptation film, titled Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, is confirmed to premiere in North American theatres on August 1, 2025. The film will be distributed by Capelight Pictures in North America. The film will premiere in South Korea on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Based on the popular Korean webtoon Omniscient Reader's Viewpoints, the film follows the story of Dok-ja Kim, the sole reader of a fantasy novel that has been serialized for over a decade. However, his favorite novel series soon turned into reality. Kim joins forces with Joong-hyuk Yoo, the novel's protagonist, to save the world from destruction.

Among the several cast members of the series, Hyo-seop Ahn, known for his TV series roles as Seo Woo-jin (Dr. Romantic), Kang Tae-moo (Business Proposal), and Park Cheol-su (My Father is Strange), will play the role of Dok-ja Kim, the main hero of the upcoming Live-Action film. Meanwhile, Min-ho Lee will play the role of Joong-hyuk Yoo, the novel's protagonist.

Other cast members include Soo-bin Chae, Seung-ho Shin, Nana, and the popular K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK's member, Jisoo. The Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy film is directed by Byung-woo Kim, known for his works like The Terror Live and Concrete Utopia.

The source webtoon series, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoints, is written by Sing Shong, illustrated by Sleepy-C, and adapted by UMI from the original novel series of the same name. The webtoon is available on the official Webtoon website in both English and Korean versions. Furthermore, Yen Press' Ize Press imprint is releasing the webtoon in print.

Additionally, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Crunchyroll announced an anime adaptation for the webtoon series, with a trailer release. However, as of now, no further news has been updated by them that indicates the anime adaptation to be in production. With the series boasting a combined 2.5 billion views across the original web novel and webtoon, an update is likely coming soon.

