Witch Watch episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 16 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, as per the official website's schedule. The previous episode was mostly about fighting the Water Warlock as he tried to capture Nico.

Additionally, the episode also featured a new character, Miharu Kiryu, the only son of the Kiryu family and a vampire. By the end of the episode, it was decided that Miharu would be living with Nico and the others from now on.

Witch Watch episode 16: Release date and time

Miharu as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

As mentioned earlier, the Witch Watch episode 16 is set to release on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date for global release remains the same, the timing differs based on the following time zone listing:

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 4:30 am Sunday, July 20, 2025 Pacific Daylight Time 1:30 am Sunday, July 20, 2025 British Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday, July 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Sunday, July 20, 2025 Australian Central Time 6:00 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 2:00 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Witch Watch episode 16: Where to watch?

Japanese fans of the series will be able to watch episode 16 on television networks like MBS and TBS. Furthermore, streaming services exclusive to Japan, like TVer, MBS video ism, Nico Nico, and ABEMA, will stream the episode.

Global fans of the series will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll, as per a continuation of their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup. Other global services like Netflix and Hulu will also stream the episode, with Hulu exclusively streaming in the US as a paid service.

Witch Watch episode 15: A brief recap

The episode started with Morihito, Nico, Kanshi, and Keigo deciding to travel to Mount Kanhachiya to meet the ancient retainer. As they left, they also invited Nemu to join them, as they were treating the journey as a summer vacation. After reaching the station, they met Miharu, the only son of the Kiryu household.

While they were playing in the river, a Warlock suddenly appeared dressed as a fisherman, trapping them in the water. As later revealed, the man was Ryohei Fuchi, the Water Warlock. As he was trying to abduct Nico, Miharu came and sliced the water magic, freeing her and the others. As the Warlock tried to escape, Wolf stopped him with one punch.

As a last effort to kill Nico, the Warlock attacked with all his might, but Miharu ended up getting stabbed. However, Miharu used Morihito's ogre energy to heal himself and was saved. As Miharu further explains, he and the rest of the Kiryu family are vampires. After the Warlock situation was dealt with, Morihito offered Miharu to come live with them, to which he agreed.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 16? (Speculative)

As per the preview from the end of the episode, Witch Watch episode 16 will likely focus mostly on Miharu moving into the house with the others. Furthermore, he will also likely enroll in the school with them, which might also be featured in the upcoming episode.

