Witch Watch episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 15 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan, as per the official website of the anime. The previous episode was delayed by 30 minutes from its actual release time. Hence, all timings have been adjusted for the upcoming episode.

Ad

The majority of the previous episode focused on the Uron Mirage anime, with Nico and the others discussing the series. Additionally, there was a segment featuring Yuri, the homeroom teacher of class 1-3, gossiping with her student Kuku about the Uron Mirage manga.

Witch Watch episode 15: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation)

As mentioned, Witch Watch episode 15 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date remains consistent, the timings have been adjusted and will be available in different regions, based on the corresponding time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 4:30 am Sunday, July 13, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 1:30 am Sunday, July 13, 2025 British Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday, July 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Sunday, July 13, 2025 Australian Central Time 6:00 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 2:00 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Witch Watch episode 15?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Japanese fans of the series will be able to watch the upcoming episodes on television networks like MBS and TBS. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like MBS videoism, TVer, ABEMA, and Nico Nico, all of which are exclusive to Japan.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will release the episode for global audiences, as per its spring 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule. Additionally, Netflix and Hulu will release the episode globally, with Hulu being a paid service exclusive to the United States.

Ad

Witch Watch episode 14: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The previous episode mostly focused on the Uron Mirage manga and anime series. The first few minutes featured a segment from the Uron Mirage anime, which Nico, Kanshi, Morihito, and Keigo watched. While it was Morihito, Kanshi, and Keigo's first time watching the series, Nico was clearly a fangirl of the series.

The second part of the episode centered on Yuri and Kuku gossiping about the series at a cafe. Despite their teacher-student relationship, both were huge fans of the manga and met up occasionally to discuss it. This segment also featured yet another reference from the outside, this time from the movie The Matrix.

Ad

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 15? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that the previous episode was a one-off filler, the upcoming Witch Watch episode 15 will likely be completely unrelated. As seen in the episode preview at the end of the previous episode, the upcoming episode, titled Summer Demon, will likely continue the main story.

Furthermore, the focus will probably remain on the main characters, Nico, Kanshi, Morihito, and Keigo, with a possible appearance of Nemu. The preview also hinted at a road trip that all the main characters will be going on in the upcoming episode.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More