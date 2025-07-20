  • home icon
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:30 GMT
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4 release date and time (Image via Studio Connect)
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. Crunchyroll will stream the series for global fans on the same day at 8:30 pm IST.

Following the advanced screening, the episode will be released on Japanese TV networks and other streaming platforms on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The previous episode primarily focused on Goa and Anemone's attempt to kill Toto. However, as usual, their plan failed and backfired.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)
The advanced screening of The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4 will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST on ABEMA Premium and at 8:30 pm IST on Crunchyroll. TV networks and other streaming services will air the episode a week later, on August 2, 2025.

Following the advanced screening dates for the anime episode, the following is a global time zone chart for the time and date of the release:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:00 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amSaturday, July 26, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amSaturday, July 26, 2025
British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time1:00 amSunday, July 27, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025
Brasilia Time12:00 pmSaturday, July 26, 2025
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4: Where to watch?

While the episode will be released early on ABEMA Premium as part of an advanced screening, non-premium members will be able to watch it on August 2, 2025, along with its broadcast on TV networks such as Sun TV, NCB, BS11, HTB, AT-X, Tokyo MX, and Tochigi TV.

In addition to ABEMA Premium, Crunchyroll will also stream the episode on the earlier advanced date for global audiences. However, streaming services like Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and DMM TV will feature the episode at a later date.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3: A brief recap

The episode began with Toto, Goa, Anemone, and Ciel arriving in the town of Dohsa. Upon reaching, it was decided that today was Goa's turn to kill Toto after a game of rock-paper-scissors with Anemone. Goa then went on a date with Toto, while the others lurked in the shadows, keeping an eye on them.

No matter how much poisoned food Goa gave Toto during their date, he seemed to have resisted all the effects. However, the assassination attempt backfired, and both Toto and Goa became much closer than before. The episode then swiftly moved on to the next day, when it was Anemone's turn to assassinate Toto.

While Anemone and Toto went to the forest, Ciel and Goa went to a sweet shop that was getting robbed. Despite Anemone trying to assassinate Toto, her plan also backfired, bringing them even closer. The episode concluded with all four of them meeting up again.

What to expect from The Shy Hero and The Assassin Princesses episode 4? (Speculative)

As per the preview, the upcoming The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4, titled The Shy Hero and the Promotion Quest, will likely feature Toto's party arriving and exploring a dungeon. As it is Ciel's turn again, she and Toto will likely be the main focus of the episode.

