Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18 — Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, according to the official website. As usual, NAVER webtoons have only confirmed the release date for the upcoming chapter and have not specified a release time.

The previous chapter didn't focus on Urek at all and mainly focused on the Princess fighting Bichon, the penguin. Additionally, Cheongeum, the guy who appeared on the shore, was also confronted by Baskerville about his identity.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18 release details

As mentioned, the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Korean Standard Time (KST). NAVER Webtoon only provided a release date and did not specify a time.

However, in the future, this might change, and fans will probably be given a specific release time as well, especially considering recent updates at Anime Expo 2025. For now, based on weekly analysis, the chapter should be available around late afternoon or early evening for readers.

Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18?

Currently, the series is only available in Korean on the NAVER webtoons platform. S.I.U., the creator, has been releasing the chapters there since the beginning of his series. According to the official announcement at Anime Expo 2025, Webtoons will start publishing the chapters in English starting Monday, July 28, 2025.

As of now, there is no official English translation for the series. Some independent manhwa and manga websites have made their own English translations, which can be read there. However, these websites are unofficial and are strongly advised against.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17 — A brief recap

The chapter began with two regular teams consulting among themselves to join forces and win the contest. The agreement included a clause for exchanging members between the teams. After the exchange, both teams united, as only the top five teams would win the game, and it was better to be one large team rather than two separate ones.

The focus shifted to the fight between Princess and Penguin. During the fight, Penguin revealed that all penguins are warriors because they constantly fight off enemies from the Lo Po Bia family. When Princess asked Penguin's name before killing her, she revealed it was Bichon. Princess noticed two other people from Bichon's team—a light bearer and a spear bearer.

Another team was nearby, and one of its members threw a spear at Bichon's remaining teammates to help Princess. However, Princess blocked the spear and declared she didn't need help and could handle things herself.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Queen arrived at the scene, and everyone noticed the crown on her head. As Cheongeum, the blond guy who appeared at the shore, tried to leave, Baskerville stepped in front of him to confront him about his identity.

Cheongeum made a massive amount of Shinshoo and hit Baskerville, who was also shocked. The chapter ended with a panel of Urek flying, likely to show he was there and will return in the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18.

What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18? (Speculative)

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18 is likely to bring Urek back into the story. There is also a strong possibility that Urek and Cheongeum will face off in the next chapter, featuring an incredibly entertaining battle between the two powerhouses. Though unlikely, the Crown games might also end with a clear winner.

