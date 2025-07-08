Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17- Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Korean Standard Time (KST). While the release date has been confirmed by NAVER webtoons, no specific time has been given for the chapter's release.

The previous chapter mostly features the fight between Evelyn and the Alpha Bull, with Lou and Grandpa Sancho making their appearance. Furthermore, the Dolphin Queen also arrives at the scene and saves Evelyn and Lou. The chapter also shows a brief interaction between the blonde guy and the princess.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tower of God: Urek Mazino. Reader's discretion is advised.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17- Release date

As mentioned, the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17 will be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as per the official sources. While NAVER webtoons, the online release platform for the chapters, provides a date, no specific time has been allotted for the chapter's release.

Fans can hope this will change soon, and a specific time will be provided for the chapter releases. However, for now, the information is limited to the release date only. Based on the release pattern so far, global readers can expect the chapter to be available in the late afternoon or early evening.

Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17?

The NAVER webtoons platform has been releasing the popular spinoff manhwa series with a tie-up with S.I.U., the author. While the series has been published in Korean, its official language, as per the recent announcement at Anime Expo 2025, the official English translation will be available starting July 28, 2025.

As for now, several independent websites are releasing their own English translations of the chapters, which can be read there. However, these are unofficial websites, and caution is strongly advised against them, as their translations can also be inaccurate.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 16, a brief recap

A major part of the previous chapter is mostly about Evelyn facing off against the Alpha Bull. Despite Evelyn using a couple of Observer moves, the Alpha Bull overpowers her. The Alpha Bull also notices her ability and prevents her from touching him. Meanwhile, not knowing what to do, the X-shirt guy draws the attention of all the other Bulls and lures them away.

Lou arrives at the scene to help Evelyn but is caught by the Alpha Bull instead. Now, both Lou and Evelyn are in danger. Shortly, Grandpa Sancho arrives and uses his Stone, which gives even normal people the ability to use Shinshoo. However, Sancho is caught off guard, and the Alpha Bull kills him by biting off his head.

The Dolphin Queen arrives as the Alpha Bull approaches to kill Evelyn and Lou. She one-punches the Alpha Bull, sending him flying. Meanwhile, at the end of the chapter, the blonde guy who arrives at the tower sees the princess and gets interested in her ability.

What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17? (Speculative)

The upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 17 will likely start from where it left off with Lou, Evelyn, and the Dolphin Queen. Meanwhile, Urek, who is following the Dolphin Queen, will also likely join the discussion. Furthermore, a segment between the blonde guy and the princess is likely to follow through.

