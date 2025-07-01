Tower of God: Urek Mazino Chapter 16- Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of god: Urek Mazino chapter 16 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Korean Standard Time. The release date has been confirmed by the official manhwa page on the NAVER Webtoons platform. However, while the date is confirmed, no specific release time has been announced.
Chapter 15 mainly focused on the conflict between Lou and Po Bidau Berber, while Evelyn and the man with the X T-shirt escaped from Bulls Nest. Meanwhile, Urek is also contemplating how to acquire the crown without defeating the Dolphin Queen.
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 16- Release Date
As mentioned, the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 16 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, 2025. While NAVER webtoons, the official platform for the manhwa, provided a date, they did not add a time for the release.
A fixed time may be issued by the website in the future. As of now, the information is limited to the release day. Based on a weekly analysis, the chapter can be expected to be out by late afternoon or early evening for the global fans.
Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 16?
S.I.U., the author of the popular spinoff series, is releasing the manhwa chapters officially on the NAVER webtoons platform. However, despite the international popularity of the series, it has yet to receive an official English translation and is only available in the original language, Korean.
A few independent websites upload the chapter scans with their English translation, and can be read there. However, these translations can be inaccurate give they come from unofficial sources. These websites are strongly advised against.
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15, a brief recap
While Urek lets the Dolphin Queen pass from the previous chapter, he also realizes that he needs the crown. While pondering how to acquire the crown without defeating the Queen, Urek flies after her. After a while of following her, Urek sees the Dolphin Madam, but the Queen is not going towards her.
Meanwhile, in the Bulls Nest, one of the Bulls can hear Evelyn's beating heart and starts walking towards her, but is kicked away by the Alpha Bull. The Bulls then start moving and take Evelyn with them. The chapter shifts its focus to the old man on Evelyn's team, who is getting attacked by some Regulars.
Lou, being worried about Evelyn after losing contact with her, meets the Po Bidau light bearer, Po Bidau Berber. After telling Lou that the crown has been acquired by the Dolphin Queen, Beiber attempted to kill Lou. However, Berber was rushed by some Net Dolphins who were running away from something. Meanwhile, after escaping the Bulls, the Dolphin Queen started approaching Evelyn.
What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 16? (Speculative)
Following up with the narrative, the upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 16 will likely feature a confrontation between the Dolphin Queen and Evelyn. Meanwhile, the reason for the Net Dolphins running away might also be revealed. Furthermore, Urek might join Evelyn and the Dolphin Queen, saving Evelyn.
