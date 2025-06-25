Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15- Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. As per the manhwa's official page on NAVER webtoons, the series provided an official date for the next chapter's release, but did not provide any specific time.

While Urek and Danzon were having a conversation, the Dolphin Queen arrived and appeared to be wearing the crown. With no hesitation, Urek punches the Dolphin Queen but later lets her pass, which was very unusual for her, and also marks Urek as the strongest individual in the territory.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15- Release date

Urek Mazino as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

The upcoming chapter of the popular spinoff series, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Korean Standard Time (KST). While the date has been provided, NAVER webtoons, the official website for the series' release, has not yet specified a particular time.

While the fans can expect this to change in the future, the information at hand is limited to the chapter's release date. However, based on the weekly analysis so far, global fans can expect the episode to be out by late afternoon or early evening locally.

Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15?

As of now, the chapters are being released officially by NAVER webtoons, as an official partnership with S.I.U., the creator, for digital publishing. However, the series lacks any official English translations and is only available in the original Korean language, which will likely change in the future given its international popularity.

Independent websites that release manga and manhwa have provided their version of English translation for the chapters, with the possibility of minor inaccuracies with the dialogue. While they are strongly advised against because of being unofficial, the chapters are available at said websites.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 14, a brief recap

The chapter begins with Urek expressing how badly he wanted to defeat the test director, so that he could go up to the next floor and face Zahad and meet the 10 Family Leaders and find a way out of the dungeon. Shortly after, the Dolphin Queen appears before Urek and Danzon, also revealing the crown on top of her head.

Knowing Urek had to acquire the crown to win the test, he immediately punched the Dolphin Queen despite Danzon's warning. After Danzon further explained why the queen was so important for the area and how several other animals depended on her for food, Urek decided not to attack her anymore and let her go. Seeing this, the position test rankers were also shocked by the usual behaviour.

Meanwhile, in the Bulls nest, the X shirt guy regains consciousness and sees Evelyn. As he was about to talk to her, Evelyn asked him to keep quiet. The chapter then focuses on two random women discussing how Cheongeum has entered the testing site, also commenting about Rahab and how he's going to have a headache.

What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15? (Speculative)

With indications from the previous chapter about Mago and how she will become the new queen of this tower, the upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 15 will likely focus on Mago. It will also likely feature Urek and Danzon talking about the events that took place regarding the Dolphin Queen and what will happen regarding the "Crown Game".

