Black Butler season 5 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's channels in selected countries, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Ciel Phantomhive received a letter from the Queen, who urged him to investigate a series of peculiar deaths occurring at a village in Germany. Following Queen's orders, Ciel and his butler, Michaelis Sebastian, headed out to Germany with the Phantomhive servants.

After discussing the matter with the locals, they went to the Werewolf forest and found a village where only women lived. Interestingly, they met the village's liege lord, Sieglinde Sullivan, and her butler, Wolfram. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Black Butler season 5 episode 2.

Black Butler season 5 episode 2 release date and time

The Emerald Castle in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

According to the anime's official website, Black Butler season 5 episode 2 will be released on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Japanese channels. However, due to the time zone differences, many international viewers can watch the episode at varying timings.

The release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 2, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 2?

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Black Butler season 5 episode 2 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and later on AT-X and MBS channels in the nation. In addition, the episode will be streaming on DMM TV, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other digital services in Japan.

On the other hand, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, CIS, Southeast Asia, and India can watch Black Butler season 5 episode 2 on Crunchyroll. Besides Crunchyroll, the episode will be digitally distributed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

The episode begins with two hunters in Germany chasing after a dog in the woods. One of them feels they shouldn't go as the locals say the place is cursed. However, they go in eventually and confront a strange werewolf-like creature. After returning from the woods, the hunters drop dead, and their faces become swollen and disfigured.

Meanwhile, Ciel Phantomhive receives a letter from the Queen, urging him to investigate a series of deaths in a village in Germany. The Queen mentions how the Government won't inform her about the case. Since she has relatives there, she wants Ciel to look into the matter soon.

Ciel Phantomhive asks Claus to gather information. According to Claus's report, the villagers who have died there have one thing in common: they all ventured into the Werewolf's forest, a local forest which is considered taboo. Ciel doesn't believe in such curses, so he decides to head to Germany.

Ciel and Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

As such, Ciel, Michaelis Sebastian, and the Phantomhive servants arrive at the outskirts of Nuremberg, Germany. Interestingly, the locals don't want to go to the forest with them. Thus, Sebastian buys a carriage from one of the locals and ventures into the woods. As soon as they go deeper into the forest, Sebastian's compass malfunctions.

Eventually, they detect a village, which looks abandoned. Yet, as soon as Finnian shouts to see if there's anyone, several women surround them. Ciel realizes that the village must be inhabited by women only, as he cannot see any men. The villagers think the intruders have come to harm their liege lord.

Wolfram and Sieglinde in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

At this moment, the liege lord arrives with her butler. The episode introduces Sieglinde Sullivan, the village's lord, and her butler, Wolfram Geizer. At first, Wolfram behaves rather rudely with Sebastian. Sieglinde then says something to his ears and apologizes to Sebastian.

However, she remains quiet at first after seeing Ciel. Sieglinde suggests Ciel and others should spend the night at the Emerald Castle. While following Sieglinde and Wolfram, Ciel looks around the village. He thinks something occult must be happening in the vicinity. The episode ends with Ciel Phantomhive and his party arriving at the castle.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 2?

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Considering the latest episode covered chapters 86-87 and half of chapter 88 from Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga, Black Butler season 5 episode 2 will likely cover the next two or three chapters.

In other words, the episode will showcase Ciel Phantomhive and others settling in the Emerald Castle. Moreover, Black Butler season 5 episode 2 will reveal more about Sieglinde Sullivan and her involvement in the village as the liege lord.

