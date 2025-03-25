I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime premiere: Liam's vengeance for his past life starts

The first episode of the sci-fi mecha series, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire, was scheduled to be released in April 2025. However, surprisingly, the studio made an announcement to release the four episodes early in March. Out of them, the first two episodes of the anime premiered on March 25, 2025.

The series tracks Liam, a betrayed and debt-ridden man who died in his past life. Given a new lease on life within an influential noble family, he is determined to become a merciless tyrant. But his self-serving ways inadvertently earn him prosperity, winning the hearts of his subjects.

With political scheming, action-packed battles, and inadvertent heroism, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire offers a fresh take on the traditional villain protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 1: Liam Sera rises to seek revenge

Liam in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire (Image via Quad)

Episode 1 of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire, titled "Revenge," starts with a heated battle in space. Two groups battle each other using high-tech mecha battleships. One side begins gaining the advantage, pushing the losing side to pull out their ace in the hole—a mobile knight named Black Titan.

Realizing the danger, the enemy commander orders his fleet to fire at Black Titan. But the mobile knight stands its ground and demonstrates its superiority. With advanced capabilities and a powerful arsenal, it annihilates the enemy fleet within seconds.

As the dust settles, Black Titan's pilot is unveiled—Liam Sera, the series' main character. He taunts the defeated foe, calling them weak and telling them to do better next time. His confidence and authoritative demeanor clearly show that he is no ordinary commander.

Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire (Image via Quad)

Amagi, one of Liam’s key subordinates, contacts him to confirm the mission’s success. Liam acknowledges that everything went as planned. He praises Amagi’s strategic projections and admits that her approach ensured the best possible outcome.

Liam then states that he has established the premise. Now, he wishes to observe how others will react. Following his signal, Amagi commands all ships to move forward at level three combat speed and attack the enemy as soon as they come within range.

Simultaneously, Christiana, a seasoned mobile knight pilot, gears up for battle. She asks for advice from Amagi, who promptly computes the battlefield terrain. Amagi plots a cross-dimensional shortcut around a distortion zone, enabling Christiana to move quickly.

In seconds, Christiana carries out the detour and meets up with Liam on the battlefield in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 1. At the same time, Amagi orders the fleet to blast their main cannons into the enemy battleships. The field erupts in chaos as the void is illuminated with explosions.

Christiana in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire (Image via Quad)

During the combat, Liam is called by Carlin Nias. She inquires with great excitement whether he likes the Seventh Factory's battleship and begins narrating its characteristics. But Liam does not take any notice. He scolds her for disrupting and informs her that they are on the battlefield.

With the reinforcements coming, additional mobile knights pour onto the battlefield. The enemy battleships are destroyed in a continued effort. Liam looks on as his troops overwhelm the opposition.

With unwavering confidence, he declares that his enemies should kneel before him. He is Evil Lord Liam, and this battle is his first step toward exacting revenge for the life he lost.

Liam in his previous life (Image via Quad)

This is when the scene cuts to a flashback of Liam's former life in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 1. He was a corporate worker in his previous life, working under a demanding boss in a toxic and draining job setup. His boss worked him endlessly, his subordinates mocked him, and they credited him for his work. Yet, his family provided him with the strength to survive.

Liam had a wife named Mika and a daughter named Kanami. One day, Mika informs him that Kanami asked for a pet dog. But Liam tells her that they can't afford one right now. He thought he could struggle through tough times and live happily, but his life slowly collapsed.

Mika with a person (Image via Quad)

One day, he sees Mika at a café with a man. She was supposed to be taking Kanami to her sports club. Suspicious, he asks Mika about Kanami’s training when he gets home. She lies, saying everything went well.

The following day, he walks by the same café and again spots Mika with the same man. This time, Kanami is also with them. To his horror, she addresses the man as "Papa." His world is broken.

While still processing this, Liam receives a call from Mika when he is in his office. She tells him that Kanami has been in an accident. He rushes to the hospital, but what he learns there shakes him even further—he is not Kanami’s biological father.

Later, he has a painful conversation with Mika. She tells him coldly that their marriage was miserable and that he never provided her with time in the last decade. She says that he is no longer a member of their household. Without any hesitation, she takes Kanami and departs.

Liam as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

As if matters could not get any worse, Liam is shortly thereafter accused of stealing company money. His boss terminates his employment, and Mika takes this as an opportunity to complete their divorce and obtain sole custody of Kanami. Cornered into a settlement, Liam agrees to pay back the funds. He begins working as a laborer on a building site just to make ends meet.

Over time, his health is weakened. He starts coughing blood but can't afford to be treated or even have health insurance. Isolated in his apartment, ill and defeated, he has a strange dream.

He dreams the truth—Mika's boyfriend is none other than his office chief. The same chief who accused him of embezzlement. It wasn't a dream. It was reality.

As he tries to understand his bad luck, a strange man comes into his life. The stranger confirms all this. He accepts that Liam's life was full of betrayal and injustice. He informs Liam that the people who did him wrong must be punished.

The mysterious man then informs him that he has developed an interest in Liam. He refers to Liam as a good man. Liam, though, laughs at goodness. He proclaims good karma to be nothing. If he gets another chance, he will do as he desires—even if that means following the path of evil.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 1 closing event: Liam gets reincarnated into an interstellar empire

Mysterious person (Image via Quad)

Later in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire, the stranger presents him with an option for reincarnation. He gives him a number of different worlds to choose from, and Liam quickly picks one that has both advanced science and magic. The stranger states that this world is dominated by royals and nobles. He assures him that he will be reincarnated into the household of a count, one who rules a whole planet.

With this, Liam takes an oath to himself. He has had enough of kindness. From this day forward, he will no longer compromise his own well-being for the sake of others' happiness, regardless of the consequences.

