Killer's true identity may solve the biggest problem for Captain Kid's quest for the One Piece

One Piece is a series that always manages to take its time when it comes to certain plot points and perhaps one that often goes under the rug is Killer's true identity. The second in command of the Kid Pirates is quite mysterious as of yet, but there is a new theory that suggests that he could be a part of the Three-Eyed Tribe.

This theory stems from the fact that Eustass Kid and his men were searching for the Poneglyphs to get the One Piece and the only way they could have read them is if they had a member of the Three-Eyed Tribe, much like Pudding, or someone very peculiar like Nico Rob. In that regard, there is evidence to suggest that Killer could have a third eye, and author Eiichiro Oda's way of portraying him hints at that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining what Killer's true identity could be in One Piece

Killer as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

One of the first evidence that Killer could be a member of the Three-Eyed Tribe is the fact that his forehead has constantly been hidden throughout the story. Whether it's through his mask, the bandages he wears during the Wano arc, or the flashbacks as a kid where he is seen covering his forehead and eyes, that part of his face has never been shown.

Moreover, it would make a lot of sense for Killer to hide who he truly is since that tribe has been the target of the World Government and even pirates such as Blackbeard, evidenced by the latter kidnapping Pudding in recent arcs. Therefore, it would be logical for this character to hide his true identity because it could cause him issues in the long run.

On the other hand, when considering the close friendship he has with Eustass Kid, it would make sense for him to use his ability to read Poneglyphs to aid his captain in the quest for the One Piece. This is something that could also be shown when these two characters return after their clash with Shanks, especially considering that they could be in a different state than what readers are used to.

More details about this theory

Eustass Kid as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Another element that highlights the possibility of Killer having a third eye is shown in the Wano arc when he begins to cry, with a part of his forehead getting wet as well, hinting at the theory being true. There is also a very good chance that he could return and be connected with Pudding in some shape or form, thus giving author Eiichiro Oda the chance to explain more about their people and what happened to them in the grand scheme of things.

Naturally, some elements suggest that Killer doesn't have that third eye, such as the fact that the Kid Pirates were known for being quite chaotic and unorganized. This means that they could have been searching for the Poneglyphs without a means to read it. There is also the chance that Killer could have been taken down by Shanks and is not going to return.

Final thoughts

Killer being a member of the Three-Eyed Tribe could add some complexity to his character and make his return in One Piece all the more logical. Moreover, there are enough hints to suggest that could be the case, especially regarding Oda not showing his forehead throughout the character's entire run in the series.

