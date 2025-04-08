Do Yami and Charlotte get together in Black Clover? Relationship explored

The Black Clover series has a wide range of characters shown throughout the series. Among the characters are the Magic Knights, one of the strongest mages from the series, who are divided into different guilds and led by a Captain. Two of the Captains among them are Yami Sukehiro of the Black Bulls and Charlotte Roselei of the Blue Rose.

These two particular Captains have shown a lot of romantic chemistry between them, especially Charlotte indicating toward Yami throughout the series. Based on these instances from the series, many fans have often asked, "Do Yami and Charlotte get together in Black Clover?" Yami and Charlotte are not explicitly a couple, and the series ends without a definitive romantic outcome for them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover anime/manga.

Romantic interactions between Yami and Charlotte in the Black Clover series

A nervous Charlotte in the presence of Yami (Image via Pierrot)

Throughout the Black Clover anime, there have been multiple romantic interactions between Yami and Charlotte. Yami Sukehiro is the Captain of the Black Bulls guild, while Charlotte Roselei was the Captain of the Blue Rose guild. Having a similar shared status as Captains, the interactions between them were not very frequent throughout.

However, whenever they crossed paths, Charlotte would fluster and get nervous upon interaction with Yami. Despite having a harsh exterior, Charlotte developed feelings for Yami, which can be seen throughout almost all of her interactions with Yami. Charlotte has shown concern for Yami's well-being on multiple occasions, further confirming her side of the story.

Yami, on the other hand, was completely unaware of Charlotte's feelings. While Charlotte has hinted towards multiple acts of attraction for him, he simply ignored them and thought of them as normal interactions. This went on for a while, until during episode 126 of the anime, Charlotte declared to her entire squad that she liked Yami.

In chapter 330 of the Black Clover manga, after Asta defeated Lucifero, Charlotte stumbled her way to a dying Yami with a hole in his chest. Seeing Yami slowly fading away, Charlotte finally confessed her love to him, begging him not to die. However, later, as Yami recovered from his critical state, he didn't remember the confession.

After Finral informed Yami about Charlotte's confession, she started avoiding him. This confused Yami even further, as he was unsure why Charlotte was avoiding him. Upon being confronted by Yami about this, Charlotte apologizes and agrees to his suggestion to talk things out over a cup of tea. This was also one of the potential hints left in the anime, pointing towards a romantic relationship.

These subtle hints made by the series, although they indicate a romantic outcome between the two, never actually confirm or deny anything, leaving it to open interpretation. The future of the two is yet to be seen as the manga is on the final arc.

Final thoughts

The question "Do Yami and Charlotte get together in Black Clover?" cannot be answered due to the inconclusive narration from the series, as mentioned previously. The pair's ultimate fate has been left to open interpretation as of the time this article is being written.

Many fans have had open discussions about whether the pair will become a couple or not over multiple online forums, leading to several fan theories. With there still being animation left to be done from the manga, fans await in anticipation of any new romantic reveals for the two of them.

