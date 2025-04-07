Who was Conrad in Black Clover? Explained

One of the biggest fan-favorite anime, Black Clover, has an extensive cast of characters that many have found interesting. While the main series has multiple interesting characters, the series's latest movie, Sword of the Wizard King, released in 2023, featured even more characters.

Ad

Among the major cast from the movie, there was one prominent character named Conrad Leto. Many fans, upon seeing him for the first time, have wondered about his character. For the unverse, Conrad was the 27th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights and the former captain of the White Serpents squad. He was also the main antagonist of the Black Clover movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King anime movie.

Ad

Trending

Conrad Leto's role in Black Clover's mainline story and movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

Conrad Leto was the main antagonist in the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie. Conrad was the predecessor of Julius Novachrono, the 28th Wizard King. While he was respected as the Wizard King, his initial life was filled with hardships. Being born in a noble family, as a boy, Conrad possessed the magical ability to steal others' magic and unlock anything with his magical keys.

Conrad had a lonely childhood, often being criticized and mocked by others because of the nature of his magical abilities. Things didn't get better even as he grew older, as people started getting afraid of him. Despite being disheartened by everyone's criticism, Conrad pushed him self and became a Magic Knight. Conrad eventually met Julius and a woman from the forsaken realm, Lovilia.

Ad

Upon meeting them, Conrad opened up to others and became more trusting. He gradually gained enough credit as a Magic Knight and became the Captain of his own squad, the White Serpent. His achievements upon receiving recognition from others led him to be crowned the 27th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom’s Magic Knights. Meanwhile, he married Lovelia, the Vice-Captain of his squad at the time.

A still from the Black Clover movie featuring Conrad Leto (Image via Pierrot)

However, things took a turn when, one day, Conrad led a mission that was a trap, resulting in the death of his comrades and his wife. A devastated Conrad took matters into his own hands and set out to build a new country without corruption and discrimination. This mindset led to his stealing the Elsdocia and planning a rebellion.

Ad

However, his plan was cut short. Ten years before the present timeline of the movie, he fought against Julius, who sealed him and Elsdocia away using his Time Magic. His death was then faked and rumored around the country, and Julius was named the 28th Wizard King.

However, Julius's death at the hands of Elf Patolli caused the seal to vanish, which allowed Conrad to return with three other resurrected Wizard Kings from the past to assist him: Princia Funnybunny, Jester Garandros, and Edward Avalanche.

Ad

Conrad's powers and abilities, explained

A still from the movie featuring Conrad (Image via Pierrot)

While that answers who Conrad was in Black Clover, his magic powers focused on his Key Magic ability. He could create keys that open and close magical rifts. Behind these rift doors, Conrad could store grimoires and magic tools. His magic ability was closely compatible with the sword of the first Wizard King. Conrad also possessed immense magical powers while being a master in swordsmanship and hand-to-hand combat.

Ad

In terms of magical tools, Conrad's grimoire was a three-leafed clover grimoire that contained key-based magic spells. The Elsdocia can also be related to Conrad, despite him stealing it as one of his weapons. Conrad used the sword, combining it with his key magic for the resurrection of the other Wizard Kings.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Conrad Leto, being the main antagonist of the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie, played a critical role in the story's plot. His appearance in the movie not only provided a great visualization in the battle sequences but also provided an in-depth narration of the past events in the series.

With the movie being such a success, fans wait in anticipation for further reports on the series.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his experience as an illustrator for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also writes storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More