Who was Conrad in Black Clover? Explained

One of the biggest fan-favorite anime, Black Clover, has an extensive cast of characters that many have found interesting. While the main series has multiple interesting characters, the series's latest movie, Sword of the Wizard King, released in 2023, featured even more characters.
Among the major cast from the movie, there was one prominent character named Conrad Leto. Many fans, upon seeing him for the first time, have wondered about his character. For the unverse, Conrad was the 27th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights and the former captain of the White Serpents squad. He was also the main antagonist of the Black Clover movie.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King anime movie.
Conrad Leto's role in Black Clover's mainline story and movie
Conrad Leto was the main antagonist in the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie. Conrad was the predecessor of Julius Novachrono, the 28th Wizard King. While he was respected as the Wizard King, his initial life was filled with hardships. Being born in a noble family, as a boy, Conrad possessed the magical ability to steal others' magic and unlock anything with his magical keys.
Conrad had a lonely childhood, often being criticized and mocked by others because of the nature of his magical abilities. Things didn't get better even as he grew older, as people started getting afraid of him. Despite being disheartened by everyone's criticism, Conrad pushed him self and became a Magic Knight. Conrad eventually met Julius and a woman from the forsaken realm, Lovilia.
Upon meeting them, Conrad opened up to others and became more trusting. He gradually gained enough credit as a Magic Knight and became the Captain of his own squad, the White Serpent. His achievements upon receiving recognition from others led him to be crowned the 27th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom’s Magic Knights. Meanwhile, he married Lovelia, the Vice-Captain of his squad at the time.
However, things took a turn when, one day, Conrad led a mission that was a trap, resulting in the death of his comrades and his wife. A devastated Conrad took matters into his own hands and set out to build a new country without corruption and discrimination. This mindset led to his stealing the Elsdocia and planning a rebellion.
However, his plan was cut short. Ten years before the present timeline of the movie, he fought against Julius, who sealed him and Elsdocia away using his Time Magic. His death was then faked and rumored around the country, and Julius was named the 28th Wizard King.
However, Julius's death at the hands of Elf Patolli caused the seal to vanish, which allowed Conrad to return with three other resurrected Wizard Kings from the past to assist him: Princia Funnybunny, Jester Garandros, and Edward Avalanche.
Conrad's powers and abilities, explained
While that answers who Conrad was in Black Clover, his magic powers focused on his Key Magic ability. He could create keys that open and close magical rifts. Behind these rift doors, Conrad could store grimoires and magic tools. His magic ability was closely compatible with the sword of the first Wizard King. Conrad also possessed immense magical powers while being a master in swordsmanship and hand-to-hand combat.
In terms of magical tools, Conrad's grimoire was a three-leafed clover grimoire that contained key-based magic spells. The Elsdocia can also be related to Conrad, despite him stealing it as one of his weapons. Conrad used the sword, combining it with his key magic for the resurrection of the other Wizard Kings.
Final thoughts
Conrad Leto, being the main antagonist of the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie, played a critical role in the story's plot. His appearance in the movie not only provided a great visualization in the battle sequences but also provided an in-depth narration of the past events in the series.
With the movie being such a success, fans wait in anticipation for further reports on the series.
Also read:
- Did Horikoshi nerf Overhaul in My Hero Academia? Explored
- How did Kite turn into a girl in Hunter x Hunter? Explained
- Why is Gyokko obsessed with fish in Demon Slayer? Explained