How did Kite turn into a girl in Hunter x Hunter? Explained

The popular series Hunter X Hunter brings a lot of iconic and interesting characters. Among one of the standout characters is Kite. He was introduced in episode 75 of the 2011 adaptation and in episode 1 of the original 1999 series.

One of the most frequently asked facts about Kite is, "How did Kite turn into a girl?" After being killed by the Chimera Ants, his spirit was transferred to the Chimera Ant Queen by his Crazy Slot ability, and he was reborn as a baby girl. An in-depth discussion of the topic can be found in this article.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Hunter X Hunter anime and manga series. This article may also contain canon typical violence/gore/sensitive topics. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Kite's death and rebirth in Hunter x Hunter

Neferpitou holding Kite's severed head in Hunter X Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

During the Chimera Ant arc, Kite from Hunter X Hunter led an expedition to the NGL Autonomous State to find the source, upon learning that the arm of a Chimera Ant Queen washed up on the shore. He, alongside Gon, Killua, Stick Dinner, and Podungo Lapoy, led the mission to suppress the creature. After defeating both Yunji and Frog, Kite and his party finally reach the nest.

As they progressed in the Nest, Kite touched Neferpitou's Nen to gain a grasp of their strength. As soon as he did that, the Ant sensed his presence and immediately attacked him, cutting off his right arm. Kite, understanding the situation, ordered Killua and Gon to escape the nest. Despite using his Nen abilities, Kite was unable to stand up to the ants and was killed by Neferpitou.

According to Ging, Kite's Crazy Slot ability had a number that only came up when Kite desperately didn't want to die. The power of the ability was so great that even after his death, Kite was reincarned as the Chimera Ant Queen's daughter, a female Chimera Ant.

Kite's role in the story after being reborn

Kite, after being born as a baby girl in Hunter X Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

After being born, Kite was given the name Reina by Colt, while also being referred to as Meowm, the Chimera Ant King. Unlike the other humans who were directly converted into Chimera Ants, Kite retained her memories and was even delighted upon seeing Gon.

Kite, after being reborn, was taken under the protection of the Hunters Association and raised as a human. Because of her Chimera Ant nature, Kite grew rapidly, which was shown throughout multiple instances in the anime, appearing as a young teenager by the end of the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc.

Kite kept on training to improve herself and her Nen abilities, becoming a skilled user. She then rejoined Gon and the others on their journey, facing obstacles and supporting them to the best of her abilities. It is assumed in the series that Kite still lives under the protection of the Hunters Association, alongside her previous group of Hunters.

Final thoughts

Kite from Hunter X Hunter is one of the most intriguing characters from the anime, both before and after their rebirth. Kite is known for both his unique Nen ability and his personality. While this article answered how Kite turned into a girl, he has an extensive lore to dig into.

The anime, being one of the most popular ones of all time, attracts a lot of interest from the fans and their curiosity to know more about the characters. Similar to Kite, the Hunter X Hunter series has multiple characters with extensive and interesting lore that are yet to be explored.

