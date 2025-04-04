Why did Kanjuro betray everyone in One Piece? His true allegiances, explained

Many fans believe that the Wano Country arc was one of the best from One Piece. It has an extensive plot and features several characters that make the arc both interesting and eye-catching. Among the characters was one of the series' famous group, the Nine Red Scabbards.

Koruzomi Kanjuro is one of the Nine Red Scabbards, and was working in confidence with Orochi and providing one of the biggest twists from the arc by betraying the others and even Kozuki Oden in the past, whom he swore to protect. Upon seeing this, many fans wonder, "Why did Kanjuro betray everyone?" Kanjuro betrayed everyone because he shared allegiance with Orochi and because of his Kurozumi family lineage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

Kanjuro's true goals and past reasons, explained

Kanjuro was part of the Nine Red Scabbards along with Kin'emon, Denjiro, Kikunojo, Raizo, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Kawamatsu, and Ashura Doji. The primary goal of the Scabbards was to protect the Kozuki family, who ruled over Wano Country. They served as retainers to Kozuko Oden, the damiyo of Kuri at that time.

During episode 977 (chapter 974/Manga) of the One Piece's Wano Country arc, Kanjuro revealed himself as the one who betrayed everyone. He explained how he meticulously gained everyone's trust by interacting with them and sharing their concerns, while leaking information to Orochi, the shogun of Wano, in that current timeline.

Kin'emon in disbelief after learning Kanjuro was the real traitor (Image via Toei Animation)

Kanjuro exclaimed that when his parents died and he was being persecuted, Orochi took him in and taught him about spying. Ever since then, his true goal has always been to betray the Kozuki family and serve the Kurozumi family, especially Kurozumi Orochi. He ultimately sided with Kaido and the Beast Pirates, who were in alliance with Orochi.

Also nicknamed as "evening shower" Kanjuro, he was always loyal to Orochi and never truly to Kozuki Oden or even the Scabbards. Kanjuro's role as a spy helped Kaido and Orochi take down Oden and the others in the past, to take control over the Land of Wano. His true origins had also played a factor in his act of betrayal and his role as a spy.

Kanjuro's origins in One Piece

Kanjuro and Kin'emon fighting from the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While that answers "Why did Kanjuro betray everyone?", an elaboration on his origins will also provide more reasoning for his betrayal. In the same episode mentioned previously, Kanjuro revealed his real name to Kin'emon and the others, being Kurozumi Kanjuro. This revelation shocked everyone because of his affiliation with the Kurozumi family.

The Kurozumi family from One Piece was one of the six ruling families of Wano for more than 81 years. However, they lost their powers after a failed attempt to seize the shogunate. Two decades before the current timeline, they planned another attempt with the help of Kaido and successfully gained the shogunate.

After their first failed attempt, the Kurozumi family was persecuted by the citizens of Wano Country. This also led to the death of Kanjuro's parents, which left him with hatred against the people of Wano. Orochi capitalized on his hatred and directed him to live and die by the Kozuki family, while secretly working as a spy for him. Orochi also gave Kanjuro his Devil Fruit, Fude Fude no Mi (Brush-Brush Fruit).

Final thoughts

The question "Why did Kanjuro betray everyone?" has been answered in this article. The entire failure of the Kozuki family and the death of both Kozuki Oden and Kozuki Toki were all due to Kanjuro's betrayal.

As the story of One Piece progresses towards the ending, a recap from the Wano Country arc serves as a refresher for the fans. After their great accomplishments in the Wano Country, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates get closer to their final goal.

