Why is Gyokko obsessed with fish in Demon Slayer? Explained

The Upper Moon Five demon from the Twelve Kizuki, Gyokko, was featured during the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc. He was the antagonist alongside Hantengu, who invaded the Swordsmith Village. Gyokko was confronted by Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Harisha, and a battle between them ensued.

During the battle, Gyokko displayed the extent of his powers and abilities, which were mostly water and aquatic life-centric. After watching the battle, many fans have wondered about Gyokko's obsession with fish. This comes from his twisted fascination and tragic experiences before turning into a demon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime/manga and also typical mentions of violence/gore/sensitive topics. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Gyokko's tragic origins in Demon Slayer

Gyokko, as seen during the Swordsmith Village arc from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Gyokko, before becoming the Upper Moon Five demon, was a human boy named Managi who lived in a village known for fishing near the edge of the coastline. His parents used to frequently go out to the sea to catch fish. However, one day his parent left, but they never returned as they ended up drowning far into the sea.

A few days later, their corpses washed up on the village's shore. Upon seeing their mangled body, Managi developed a grotesque fascination with corpses. Managi started collecting fish corpses, which may be an impact from the way his parents died. Upon seeing his twisted habits, the villagers also steered clear of him, believing Managi had gone insane.

One day, a child from the village found Managi collecting fish corpses and started teasing him for his unusual behaviour. Managi grew upset from the criticism and killed the child, stuffing his body inside a pot used to store fish. Eventually, the child's parents found out about his death and discovered that Managi was responsible.

They stabbed Managi with a pronged spear used for fishing and left him to die. After twelve hours of barely staying alive, Managi was approached by Muzan Kibutsuji, who turned him into a demon. Even after becoming the demon Gyokko, Mangi's obsession with fish and aquatic life never went away and was reflected in his fighting style.

How his origins impacted his behavior as a demon, explained

While this sheds light about Gyokko's obsession with fish after becoming a demon, he still remembered his near-death experience and grew a strong hatred for all living beings. He embraced his new life as a demon and worshipped Muzan obsessively for giving him this opportunity.

His previous strange obsession with fish and corpses reached a new peak with his newfound powers. Gyokko modified his own body to look like a fish, which was revealed during the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc.

Gyokko would use the bodies of his unfortunate victims to make living statues that fit his grotesque artistic view. What's even more disturbing is that the victims were often alive despite their bodies being mangled.

Final thoughts

Gyokko showed immense and extensive powers with his aquatic-based attacks, which overwhelmed the Hashira. However, his own pride is what got the best of him, as Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, provoked him and defeated him.

Gyokko's obsession with fish and aquatic life in the Demon Slayer series came from his previous incidents in his human life. Similarly to Gyokko, many demons, even the other Upper Moon demons, have their powers and abilities derived from their past life. Their powers are being explored as the series progresses, focusing individually on them.

