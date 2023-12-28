Kingdom season 5 unveils the main trailer ahead of January 2024 premiere

On Thursday, December 28, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kingdom season 5 revealed the show's main trailer, highlighting the battle that will take place at Koku You Hill. Additionally, the staff unveiled two additional cast members. The title is set to premiere on January 6, 2024.

Kingdom Season 5 will follow the events described and illustrated in Yasuhisa Hara's eponymous seinen manga series. Notably, the manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since January 2006. As of this writing, Yasuhisa-san's magnum opus has released 70 tankobon volumes.

Kingdom season 5 reveals the main trailer and announces additional cast

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind Kingdom season 5 unveiled the anime's main trailer on December 28, ahead of its premiere. The eagerly anticipated sequel will begin airing its episodes every week starting January 6, 2024, on the NHK General channel in Japan.

Fans residing outside Japan can stream all episodes as they come on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup, such as Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Solo Leveling, Metallic Gouge, and more.

Notably, the latest promotional video begins with the protagonist, Ri Shin, preparing to face his opponents in the battle at Koku You Hill. The short clip enhances the anticipation for Kingdom season 5 with the brilliant depiction of the war.

Kan Ki as seen in a key visual (Image via Studio Pierrot/Studio Signpost)

Besides Ri Shin, the trailer features other integral characters for the upcoming season, including Kan Ki, Sei Ei, Karyo Ten, and others. Moreover, the short clip also previews the anime's opening theme song, Shirubebi, performed by DeNeel.

Apart from teasing Kingdom season 5's intriguing plotline and characters in the trailer, the team behind the anime has also revealed details regarding additional cast members.

According to the official announcement, Kenta Miyake, better known as All Might from My Hero Academia, will lend his voice to Ba Tei, who is described in the manga as a general of the Zhao Military and the right-hand man of Ki Sui.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot/Studio Signpost)

Besides him, Yoshihisha Kawahara, renowned for playing Katsumi Orochi's role in the Baki series, stars as Ryuu Tou. Similar to Ba Tei, Ryuu Tou serves as the left-hand man of Ki Sui and as one of the Zhao Military generals.

The comments from the respective cast members have arrived on the official website for the Kingdom anime, where they mentioned how honored and excited they are to join the anime's voice cast.

Notably, Kenichi Imaizumi is directing the anime under Studio Signpost and Pierrot's production, with Noboru Takagi as the series' composer. Hisashi Abe is in charge of character designs, while Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the series' music.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot/Studio Signpost)

DeNeel performs the opening theme, Shirubebi, while Novel Core sings the ending theme song, RULERS. Kingdom season 5 also sees the returning cast members, with Jun Fukuyama starring as Ei Se, Masakazu Morita as Ri Shin, and others.

The upcoming sequel will cover the famous Koku You Hill Campaign arc from Yasuhisa Hara's seinen manga and showcase the battle between the Qin Army and the Zhao Army at Koku You Hill. Fans can expect to see a different side of the commander, Kan Ki, in season 5.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches.