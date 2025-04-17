Sunny manga adaptation attaches Tekkonkinkreet director

Thursday, April 17, 2025 saw it reported that Michael Arias is set to direct the presumed animated film adaptation of author and illustrator Taiyo Matsumoto’s Sunny manga series. Although the film project has not been officially or specifically stated to be an adaptation, the film’s description very closely matches the manga’s synopsis.
Arias is likely best known as the director of the Tekkonkinkreet anime film, which established Arias as the first non-Japanese director of a major anime film. The Tekkonkinkreet anime film was also an adaptation of Matsumoto’s manga of the same name, hence the presumption Arias’ upcoming animated film adapts the Sunny manga.
While Arias’ attachment as director of the Sunny manga adaptation is the only new information, fans previously learned that the film is slated for completion in 2029. It’s also expected that additional information will soon be shared when the film is highlighted at the 2025 edition of Cannes’ Annecy Animation Showcase. The event will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025 as a part of Cannes’ Animation Day. The upcoming anime film is described as follows by Variety:
“From “Tekkonkinkreet” director Michael Arias, “Sunny” is a moving narrative set in 1970s Japan. The film takes viewers inside Star Kids, a foster home that's a sanctuary for children caught in the cracks of society. Told through the eyes of its young inhabitants, Sunny explores the fragile strength of found families and childhood resilience.”
While no other information about the film is currently available as of this article’s writing, fans can expect to hear more in may after or at its Cannes’ event appearances. However, this hypothetical information is unlikely to be especially significant or plentiful given that the film is slated for completion in 2029. A sneak peek at the film in the form of a still image, or official confirmation of its adaptational identity seems the most likely information to be revealed.
Aside from Tekkonkinkreet, Arias is likely best known as the producer of The Animatrix, Warner Bros’ Matrix-inspired animation anthology set in the original stories’ universe. This project directly preceded Arias’ work on Tekkonkinkreet, which is described as having been something of a passion project for him.
Matsumoto’s original Sunny manga series began serialization in Shogakukan’s Monthly Ikki magazine in December 2010. It ran there until 2014, then switched to Monthly Big Comic Spirits in 2015, ending in July of that year. The manga’s 37 chapters were collected into six compilation volumes, all of which are officially available in English as of this article’s writing. The upcoming anime film, presumably adapting the manga series, will be its first adaptational project.
