Naruto fandom celebrates start of 2025 NBA Playoffs with "Shaisuke vs Jaruto" fanart

Naruto fans who also enjoy the NBA were recently surprised with an illustration made by X user named @luckymong1, featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant using the powers of the titular protagonist and Sasuke Uchiha. This naturally led to a lot of reactions online, with some people calling the art "Shaisuke vs. Jaruto."

Ad

Despite not being part of the main Boruto storyline for a while, the legacy of Naruto and Sasuke continues to be monumental all over the world, with fans still celebrating their friendship and rivalry. Therefore, it is not surprising to see artists using these characters within the context of a sports competition.

An artist on X celebrates the NBA playoffs with Naruto and Sasuke references

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now that the 2025 NBA playoffs are taking place, some people are seeking to take this time to celebrate it, and this is something that an artist on X did by drawing an illustration featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant. Moreover, what made the post go viral is that the players are seen wielding the Rasengan and the Chidori.

These two signatures attacks from author Masashi Kishimoto's manga have become iconic across the anime landscape, to the point that they have turned into a major trait of Naruto and Sasuke. Moreover, it is something that fits with the rivalry of the world of sports, hence why this artist made it for this NBA playoffs illustration.

Ad

Besides, the rivalry and friendship between these two characters have also become iconic throughout the years. In that regard, the titular protagonist and Sasuke Uchiha have turned into two of the leading figures of the anime and manga landscape, hence why this type of illustration fits so well for context of this ilk.

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were also some people who think that given some of their performances and attitude in the NBA, Ja Murant is a lot more fitting for the Chidori because of "all the unnecessary edginess." It is also a good example of what people can do when it comes to combining two different passions, such as sports and anime.

Furthermore, there is also the fact that the titular protagonist and Sasuke Uchiha, whether it's because of the Rasengan and the Chidori or anything else, have become iconic across the world.

Ad

In many ways, they are two of the most popular characters in the history of the medium and have also become two of the most referenced, especially when it comes to the American market where the series has had a lot of recognition.

"Ja fits sasuke so much better though. All the unnecessary edginess," someone said.

"Rasengan vs Chidori??? cmon Rasengan all day," another person said.

Ad

"Aura man vs king dunker," someone else said.

It is another testament of how far anime can go in terms of popularity and cultural reach since this highlights its current stand on this matter. Moreover, it is simply a fun fan illustration that combines an NBA clash with two of the medium's most popular attacks.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More