Why Orochimaru was allowed to run scot-free in Naruto despite his heavy sins, explored

The morally intricate world of Naruto features few figures that provoke deeper ethical discussions than Orochimaru, who combines his legendary scientific expertise with extreme moral corruption. Orochimaru conducted numerous horrible acts, including human experimentation and murder, yet managed to avoid lasting consequences at the end of the series.

Ad

This jarring resolution has left many fans questioning the fundamental justice system within the ninja world. How could someone who inflicted such profound suffering be permitted to continue his existence without facing proportional consequences? The answer lies in a complex web of narrative priorities, wartime pragmatism, and the series' underlying philosophy about redemption and utility.

Orochimaru's wartime redemption in Naruto challenges notions of absolute justice

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Orochimaru's rap sheet is undeniably horrifying. Orochimaru conducted experiments on kids and kidnapped many people whom he tortured. He killed both the Hokage three and the Kazekage four, led an invasion that destroyed Konoha, and created techniques that broke natural life-death rules.

Orochimaru's relentless pursuit of eternal life and wisdom led him to perform acts of terror, which left deep psychological scars across numerous shinobi generations. Every traditional legal system would impose the maximum penalty for such atrocious offenses. However, Orochimaru's assistance during the Fourth Great Ninja War became indispensable despite his prior evil actions.

Ad

Orochimaru enabled Sasuke to learn about Konoha's past by resurrecting former Hokage who delivered essential intelligence and combat support. Through this intervention, he indirectly helped turn the tide against Madara Uchiha and Kaguya Otsutsuki. This participation exemplifies the series' recurring theme that even the most corrupt individuals might serve a greater purpose.

Also read: Xavi Hernandez reading Naruto unites anime and football fans yet again

Orochimaru's monitored freedom signals a shift from retribution to strategic tolerance

Expand Tweet

Ad

The five great nations' decision to permit Orochimaru's conditional freedom reflects a distinctly pragmatic approach to post-war governance. With his unparalleled knowledge of forbidden techniques and scientific advancements, Orochimaru represented both a tremendous threat if antagonized and a potential asset if monitored.

Keeping him under surveillance by Yamato while allowing him limited freedom proved more practical than attempting to imprison or execute someone with his body-modification abilities and escape tactics. Some argue that post-war Orochimaru undergoes a fundamental philosophical shift.

Ad

Having achieved a form of immortality through Hashirama's cells and witnessing the near-destruction of the world, his previous urgency seems replaced by a more measured curiosity. His interest in Mitsuki's development suggests a new focus on nurturing potential rather than exploiting it. While this doesn't erase his past crimes, it indicates a reduced threat level that the Kage might have considered in their judgment.

Also read: Naruto fans say Real Betis' epic custom football jersey "is how you connect with fans"

Ad

Orochimaru's case in Naruto highlights the Shinobi world's emphasis on utility over retribution

Expand Tweet

Ad

A practical consideration often overlooked is the simple question: how exactly would the ninja world effectively punish Orochimaru? Traditional imprisonment seems inadequate for someone who can shed bodies like skin.

Execution proves nearly impossible for someone who has integrated Hashirama's cells and mastered multiple immortality techniques. Without the means to deliver proportional justice, conditional freedom with strict surveillance may have been the only viable option.

The Naruto universe consistently applies moral standards that are different from our own. Gaara, a former mass murderer, becomes Kazekage. Sasuke, who attacked the Five Kage Summit and joined an international terrorist organization, receives a relative slap on the wrist. In this context, Orochimaru's treatment aligns with the series' established pattern of prioritizing utility and potential over retributive justice.

Ad

Also read: Naruto vs. One Piece worldbuilding debate is "so bad it’s honestly hilarious"

Conclusion

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru's situation forces viewers to reconsider their core principles of justice and demonstrates how practical considerations shape governance in the ninja world. Orochimaru's freedom remains contentious because it mirrors a society where absolute power surpasses traditional accountability methods and wartime achievements overshadow peacetime offenses, while future value trumps historical misdeeds.

Ad

This resolution would be morally unsatisfying to many viewers seeking closure. However, this authentically captures the series' central theme: that in a world built on violence and extraordinary power, traditional notions of justice will inevitably bend before the complex realities of necessity, utility, and the promise, however faint, of redemption.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More