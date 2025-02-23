Naruto fanart replaces Kakashi's Ninja Dogs with a Pokémon "doggy squad"

In a delightful convergence of two beloved Japanese franchises, a viral piece of fan art has captured the imagination of both Naruto and Pokémon communities. The twitter user and artist @DWalkn presented their creative interpretation of Kakashi Hatake's jutsu by substituting his summoning jutsu of traditional ninja dogs with a selection of Pokémon that match them.

The fan art piece garnered more than 30K likes and generated extensive conversations as it showcased how both franchises maintain their popularity and revealed the imaginative potential when fan communities blend different fictional worlds.

Kakashi from Naruto as seen with Pokémon- Poochyena, Stoutland, Snubull, Houndour, and Greavard

The artwork creates a new version of Kakashi's ninja dog squad by selecting Pokémon which reflect similar traits to their ninja equivalents. A classic silver-haired ninja Kakashi stands with a specially selected team of dog-themed Pokémon in the illustration. The artist preserved Kakashi's distinctive look by keeping his mask and ninja outfit while placing Pokémon that emulate his traditional ninja dogs around him.

The chosen Pokémon display a well-planned combination of designs that reflect the varied personalities and functions of Kakashi's original ninken. The artwork depicts multiple dog-type Pokémon with artistic blending which merges the visual styles of both franchises. The artist demonstrates meticulous attention to detail by blending elements from both universes including ninja-like poses for Pokémon and subtle nods to their individual powers.

Fan reception and community discussion

The crossover generated prompt reactions from fans who started constructive conversations about ways to improve the crossover and debate different Pokémon possibilities. Many fans highlighted several missing Pokémon with Arcanine being the top mentioned absence. The noble fire-type Pokémon would have made an excellent addition to Kakashi's team because of its powerful presence.

"Criminal that Arcanine isn’t in there," stated one fan.

"I miss a Snubull as Pakkun", stated another fan.

"Technically slurpuff is a pug, and snubbull would fit better as his lead doggo.", said one fan.

Fans engaged in a captivating dialogue about Pakkun who serves as the smallest pug in Kakashi's ninken collection but stands out as his most identifiable companion.

"noooo i totally forget snubbull when i drew this, im mad bcs i really like his design, i was looking for dogs pokemon with normal and dark types", replied the original poster.

"Kakashi, the dog gym leader", said another fan.

"This is a Ninja with dedication and loyalty", stated another fan.

Several fans recommended Snubbull as the ideal Pokémon match after one fan pointed out that while Slurpuff resembles a pug Slubbull would serve as a superior lead dog. The artist apologized for overlooking Snubbull because they decided to prioritize Normal and Dark-type Pokémon during their selection process.

Conclusion

Through its viral reach fan art demonstrates how creative crossovers can create unity among modern fandoms. Through their creative mashup of Naruto and Pokémon worlds, @DWalkn demonstrated their artistic skills while generating insightful discussions about character design and world-building between these popular franchises.

The positive reception from both fan communities demonstrates that fan art remains an important creative outlet and platform for community interaction today which underscores the lasting global appeal of Naruto and Pokémon.

