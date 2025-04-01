Ja Morant Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for star PG amid growing tensions with Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been at the forefront of a messy situation with the Memphis Grizzlies after the team fired their longtime head coach, Taylor Jenkins, ahead of the playoffs. Jenkins has been Morant’s coach since entering the NBA in 2019, leading the Grizzlies to three playoff appearances and one series win.

According to reports, Morant was apparently frustrated with the team’s offensive system, which took away ball possessions from him. This disappointment with the changed system led to the firing of Jenkins, with only nine games remaining in the regular season.

As cracks between the Grizzlies organization and Morant are slowly showing off, general managers around the league are looking at the situation and assessing if the All-Star guard is available to be scooped out of Memphis.

"Little bit of the same vibe of the De'Aaron Fox situation, which is like, 'Keep your eyes on it and see where it goes,’" The Athletic’s Sam Amick said recently.

It's still uncertain if the team is ready to part ways with their franchise centerpiece. But let’s look at some of Morant’s potential destinations:

Top 5 landing spots for Ja Morant amid growing tensions with Grizzlies

1. New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson - Source: Imagn

The New Orleans Pelicans have needed star power, especially at times when oft-injured Zion Williamson is sidelined with injury. Ja Morant would add some much-needed firepower to the squad as they try to navigate through games without their star, Williamson.

There is also a strong connection between Morant and Williamson as the two became the top picks in the 2019 draft.

Morant could also pair with either DeJounte Murray or CJ McCollum, whoever would remain with the team in a hypothetical trade with the Grizzlies.

2. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bulls have been looking for a missing star piece in their quest to return to the playoffs after trading Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan in the past year.

The Bulls currently have Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic as their stars, both of whom could complement Morant’s game well. Pieces such as Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams could also be a solid supporting cast for Morant, who likes to go downhill to the basket.

Morant could be the star that puts Chicago over the playoff hump and bring the team some much-needed identity.

3. Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham and Pistons' head coach JB Bickerstaff - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Pistons have built a formidable team to be among the top-five teams in the Eastern Conference this season. However, if they fail to make it to the East finals, they might look for another star elsewhere to push their ceiling even further.

Ja Morant could be the piece that would complete the Pistons’ quest for their first NBA championship since 2004. Morant would add another star alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, putting them among the top East squads.

The Pistons also match Morant’s on-court attitude as they are relentless and tough against any opponent they face.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Doc Rivers and Giannis Antetokoumpo - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks have been looking to find the perfect star alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo to add to their 2021 title. While Damian Lillard provided another offensive threat for the team, he has been inconsistent since joining Milwaukee, mostly due to his injury troubles.

A trade for Morant would mean a powerful duo for the Bucks with him and Giannis at the forefront. The two superstars would put extreme rim pressure on any defense, as Morant and Giannis are driving threats.

Morant with Giannis would also extend the Bucks’ championship window, considering the current Grizzlies star is only 25 years old, five years younger than Giannis.

5. Miami Heat

Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Since trading Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat have lost a focal point on offense as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are not primary scorer material.

Morant would fit perfectly into the Heat culture, as he is known to be one of the toughest players to guard in the NBA. Butler and Morant have also shared the same tenacity on the court, making him the best replacement for the previously disgruntled star.

Morant would also give the team a highlight machine to revive the glory days of Miami alongside the solid pieces they got from the Butler trade, such as former All-Star Andrew Wiggins.

