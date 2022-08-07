Naruto: 5 most overused jutsus (& 5 that only appeared once)

Almost an unending number of jutsus appear in the popular shonen anime, Naruto. These jutsus range from granting the Shinobis simple powers to enabling them to cause mass destruction. And all of these techniques require different amounts of chakra.

In the world of Naruto, shinobis would be nothing without their jutsus. Whether it is ninjutsu, genjutsu, taijutsu, dojutsu or others, every fight between the ninjas requires them to be dependent on these abilities. As such, many of these jutsus even end up being their signature ones.

Today, we will list down the five most overused jutsus in Naruto along with five others that have only appeared once in the entire series.

5 Most Overused Jutsus in Naruto

1) Fireball Jutsu

This Fire Style jutsu, exclusive to the Uchiha clan members, is one of the techniques that appears throughout the Naruto series. We first see the Fireball Jutsu being used by Sasuke, but later on, characters like Kakashi, Itachi, Obito, and Madara are also shown to use it. Although the initial Fire Style: Fireball Jutsu appears basic, its destructive capabilities aren’t to be underestimated. Furthermore, it can be evolved into different modified versions like Madara's Fire Style: Great Fire Annihilation or Great Flame Flower.

2) Shadow Clone Jutsu

The Shadow Clone Jutsu is one of the signature techniques of Naruto in the anime. It enables its users to create one or more corporeal clones by dividing their chakra into replicas. The technique's modified version - Multiple Shadow Clone Jutsu was so powerful in its use that it could create hundreds or even thousands of clones. Since this is one of the most potent techniques, it was regarded as a Forbidden Jutsu. However, thanks to the vast reserve of chakra from having the Nine-Tails sealed inside him, Naruto was able to master the jutsu at a young age, which he continued to use until the end of the anime.

3) Chidori

The Chidori is one of the strongest Lightning Style jutsus, which became quite overused as the anime continued. However, it is so strong in its raw state that even the current protagonist of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to be using it. The Chidori was developed by the legendary Copy-Ninja, Kakashi Hatake, when he was just a kid. Later on, he taught this to Sasuke, who mastered the chidori on a whole new different level. On a successful hit, the Chidori can prove to be fatal and like most other jutsus, it can be modified into other variants like Full Body Chidori or the Chidori Spear.

4) Summoning Jutsu

Mikey Himiko @fruityjmsz The battle between the three great shinobi was great. It wasn't like the other ninja fights I've seen before, this consists the art of summoning which is my favorite jutsu art in the series lol. It was an enjoyable read. The battle between the three great shinobi was great. It wasn't like the other ninja fights I've seen before, this consists the art of summoning which is my favorite jutsu art in the series lol. It was an enjoyable read. https://t.co/jmQRMxLUlA

The Summoning Jutsu is yet another overused jutsus in Naruto. However, the grandness of the technique makes it reasonably useful during battles. This jutsu is not accessible by just any shinobi; only those who have secured a contract with a powerful summoning can use it. Jiraiya first teaches this technique to young Naruto, but later we see some powerful characters like the three legendary Sanins, the Third Hokage, Sasuke, Sakura, Pain, and many others using it.

5) Rasengan

𝘽𝙖𝙟𝙞 🌙 @yxngbaji I just know bro spine felt so crazy after getting hit with that rasengan minato did bro the worst way☠️ NahhhhI just know bro spine felt so crazy after getting hit with that rasenganminato did bro the worst way☠️ Nahhhh😭 I just know bro spine felt so crazy after getting hit with that rasengan😭😭 minato did bro the worst way☠️ https://t.co/7madH4W3Bl

The Rasengan is the signature jutsu of the main protagonist. It was created by the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, and was only used by a selective few shinobis. After Jiraiya taught the Rasengan to Naruto, it became the most powerful jutsu in his arsenal. This jutsu also has its variations which were super effective against villains like Kabuto, Pain, Obito and others.

5 Jutsus that only appear once in Naruto

1) Izanami

Izanami is one of the most powerful genjutsus which was created to counter the Izanagi. It is very dangerous, and that's why it is regarded as a Forbidden jutsu. Unfortunately, only Itachi Uchiha is seen using this technique where he was able to cast it during his fight with Kabuto. The activation of Izanami requires certain conditions which need to be met upon. Following this, the target will forever be trapped in a loop of events and the only way to break out of this jutsu is to accept one’s true and real fate.

2) Eight Gates Formation: Gate of Death

Ash ⟭⟬ @808sNshakeNbake HELLO?! might guy vs. madara is insane HELLO?! might guy vs. madara is insane https://t.co/FwQDMI4gAb

The ability to open the Eight Inner Gates of Chakra, and especially the Eighth Gate of Death, is regarded as a Forbidden Taijutsu. When Juubi Madara was overpowering every shinobi in front of him, Might Guy stepped up and used this jutsu which earned him the title of the strongest shinobi from the legendary Uchiha antagonist. The activation of the Gate of Death requires its users to puncture their heart with their thumb to direct the flow of chakra there. However, as its name dictates, this jutsu pushes the user to meet their inevitable death. Might Guy only managed to survive thanks to Naruto healing him with his Sage of Six Path abilities.

3) Infinite Tsukuyomi

The Infinite Tsukuyomi used by Madara Uchiha is undoubtedly the strongest genjutsu that can trap the entire human population in an illusion where they can realize their dreams. Only the users of Rinne-Sharingan can use this jutsu as it sucks out the chakra of everyone who is trapped in it to create a chakra fruit. Upon consumption of this fruit, the user will receive a tremendous increase in their strength. Kaguya Otsutsuki could even use this technique to turn the trapped humans into White Zetsus.

4) Indra’s Arrow

Indra’s Arrow is the strongest jutsu ever used by Sasuke Uchiha which requires him to infuse the chakra of all the tailed beasts along with his full-form Susanoo. Sasuke used this jutsu only once in the entire series, but it effectively canceled out Naruto’s Six Paths Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken. Moreover, this might even be the strongest ninjutsu that was shown in Naruto.

5) Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken

Naruto used this spectacular ninjutsu in the final fight against Sasuke at the end of the anime. It required him to use his Sage of Six Senjutsu abilities while being fully transformed into Kurama. Moreover, the jutsu has the combined powers of Six Paths Big Ball Rasenshuriken along with Tailed Beast Ball Shuriken. It could match the strength of Sasuke’s Indra’s Arrow which means the Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken is also one of the strongest ninjutsu in existence.

