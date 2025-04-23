Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 preview: Takamine and Shirota spend time shopping together

Especially following Crunchyroll’s sudden and unexpected delay of episode 3, fans are more curious than ever about what Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 has in store. Fans are especially curious to see how protagonist male protagonist Koushi Shirota’s relationship with the titular Takane Takamine progresses following his first successful day as her “closet.”

Ad

Thankfully, the preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 has already been shared via the television anime series’ official X (formerly Twitter) account. While certainly subject to interpretation, it’s at least clear that the pair will be spending much more time with each other and seemingly deepening their relationship likewise.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 seemingly shows Shirota and Takamine lying in bed together

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The preview clip for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 begins with a closeup of Takane Takamine’s lips as she blushes while saying something. Some beads of sweat can also be seen on her face here, suggesting this to be a tense discussion or situation. She’s then seen apparently lying in bed with male protagonist Koushi Shirota, pulling him into her chest and holding him tight. What can be seen of Shirota’s blushing face suggests him to be shocked.

Ad

Several shots of Takamine wearing different sets of underwear are then seen, with the sets also being held up by presumably her hands alongside the image of her wearing them. While the exact context here is unclear, the montage-like focus on this sequence suggests she and Shirota may be shopping together. Further supporting this is the inherent need to replace the underwear she uses to trigger her Eternal Virgin Road time travel ability.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4’s preview clip then sees Takamine sinisterly looking down at someone, presumably Shirota. The two are then seen lying in bed together once again, with one clip showing this to be done very modestly and the other not so modestly. The preview clip then ends on a shot of Takamine staring at someone while smiling, with this person presumably being Shirota given the previous scenes in the preview.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While certainly a subjective interpretation, the preview clip paints a fairly clear picture of what to expect. Firstly, the episode seemingly opens up with Takamine and Shirota in school, where the latter will need to replace the former’s underwear after she uses her ability. This is evidenced by the scene of Takamine looking down at someone with an eerie expression. The usage of her ability here then seemingly forces the pair to go shopping for replacement underwear together.

Ad

This would also explain the montage-like scenes of Takamine wearing different outfits, and why those outfits are also seen on a hanger as she’s seen wearing them. The two then seem to end the day by returning to one of their two homes and lying down in bed together. This would also seem to be a significant developmental moment for their romantic relationship given how intimate they get here. Likewise, this development of their relationship should be the episode’s main focus.

Ad

Final thoughts

Takamine and Shirota seem set to deepen their romantic relationship in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

With Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 releasing one day after the third episode for international viewers, fans are extremely curious to see how the story progresses. Excitingly, the preview clip for the upcoming fourth episode overall in the series suggests that Takamine and Shirota’s romantic connection will be significantly developed.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More