A Couple of Cuckoos season 2 confirms July 2025 release and more with new PV and visual

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the official staff unveiled a new promotional video and visual for A Couple of Cuckoos season 2 to announce that the series will premiere in July 2025. The short video also revealed the anime's ending theme song and additional cast and staff information.

A Couple of Cuckoos season 2 serves as a direct sequel to the previous installment, which aired 24 episodes from April 2022 to October 2022 with consecutive cours. The series itself is based on the manga series, written and illustrated by Miki Yoshikawa. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since January 2020, with 26 tankobon volumes released thus far.

A Couple of Cuckoos season 2's new trailer reveals the July 2025 release window

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series unveiled a new teaser promotional video to confirm the July 2025 debut for A Couple of Cuckoos season 2. However, the short clip didn't mention the sequel's exact release date, which will be disclosed later by the official staff.

Notably, the teaser trailer featured the familiar characters, including Nagi Umino, Erika Amano, Sachi Umino, Hiro Segawa, and others from the previous installment. The short video also teased the sequel's narrative with a new character named Ai.

Moreover, the trailer for A Couple of Cuckoos season 2 revealed and previewed the ending theme, Anata de Nakucha (It Has to Be You), performed by 22/7. Aside from the PV, the official website unveiled a key visual. The illustration depicts Ai interrupting Nagi and Erika. She is seen doing the hush gesture in the visual.

According to the latest announcement, Hina Yomiya stars as Ai Mochizuki, a girl with a cheerful personality. Besides that, the sequel features returning cast members, with Kaito Ishikawa as Nagi Umino, Konomi Kohara as Sachi Umino, Akari Kito as Erika Amano, Nao Toyama as Hiro Segawa, and others. The official staff has unveiled new designs for these characters.

Moreover, new information concerning the anime's staff has been revealed. Masakazu Hishida replaces Yoshiyuki Shirahata from the first season as the sequel's director at Studio Okuruto Noboru. Jo Aooba is in charge of scripts supervision, with Kyoko Chika as the new character designer. Rei Ishizuka is the sequel's music composer at IMAGINE.

Other newly announced staff members for A Couple of Cuckoos season 2 include Ryuta Hayashi the Art Director, Miho Hasegawa the Color Designer, Kiyomi Yamada the Editor, Hoshino Kainuma the Director of Photography, Noriyoshi Konuma the Sound Director, and Bit Grooove in Sound Production.

About the series

Nagi, as seen in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Based on the original manga series by Miki Yoshikawa, the series centers on the 16-year old Nagi Umino, a second-year high school student at Megurogawa Academy High School, and Erika Amano, an outspoken and brash girl. Interestingly, he was switched at birth.

Erika is determined to keep Nagi as her fake boyfriend because she never wants to marry. However, one day at dinner, he finds out that his parents have decided to fix the hospital switch by having him marry the girl his parents raised as their daughter, who is none other than Erika Amano, his fake girlfriend.

