Zach Cregger’s Weapons unveils more mystery and horror in the second official trailer

Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons is an upcoming horror mystery film set to be released on August 8, 2025. Cregger, who also serves as the scriptwriter and producer, is best known for the 2022 horror film Barbarian.

The first trailer for Weapons was dropped in late April 2025 and gave an insight into the dark and twisted world that the audience will find themselves immersed in. On June 23, 2025, a second trailer was released, setting up the dreadful mood expected from the movie.

The trailer opens with a bewildered teacher named Justine Gandy addressing a room full of parents of the 17 children who mysteriously went missing in the dead of the night. Justine, who teaches at Maybrook Elementary, is blamed for the kids' disappearance, although she claims that she loves her students.

Archer Graff, the father of one missing student named Matthew, starts investigating on his own, despite the professional detectives' warnings. A little girl's voice over can be heard in the trailer, saying:

"This is a true story that happened right here in my town. A lot of people die in a lot of really weird ways in this story, but you're not gonna find it in the news."

The story is set in a small town, as horror movies like this often are, and the truth is certainly not going to unravel within the four walls of a school auditorium. Besides Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules serve as producers of this project. Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin are executive producers.

What is Zach Cregger’s Weapons about?

The movie's official logline reads:

"Weapons’ is a horror film that follows an entire classroom of children who get out of their beds and disappear one night without a trace. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance."

Julia Garner (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) portrays Justine Gandy, while Josh Brolin (Dune) appears as Archer Graff. The ensemble cast also features Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. The names of some actors from the cast have been deliberately kept a secret.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in April 2025, Zach Cregger revealed that the mystery surrounding the children's disappearance is just one layer of the narrative.

"The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn't abandon that question, believe me, but that's not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we've moved on to way crazier s**t than that."

Cregger also stated that this is "an incredibly personal story."

"There's certain chapters of this that are legitimately autobiographical that I feel like I lived," he remarked.

He explained that someone really close to him passed away suddenly, which left him devastated. In fact, he did not begin writing Weapons with any ambition other than to reckon with his own emotions.

Weapons will be in theaters on August 8, 2025.

