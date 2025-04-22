7 sci-fi thrillers to watch if you liked Companion

Companion is an American science fiction thriller directed by Drew Hancock, featuring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as a couple whose weekend getaway with friends takes a dark and sinister turn.

The movie also includes Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend and was produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J.D. Lifshitz.

The film is about Iris, a young woman who goes to an isolated lakehouse with her boyfriend Josh and her friends. When a disturbing revelation surfaces—that Iris is in fact a highly advanced companion robot controlled via an app—chaos erupts.

As loyalties fracture and control shifts, Iris is forced to confront what it means to be human and claim her own identity.

If viewers loved watching Companion for its themes of identity, control, and the blurred lines between humanity and technology, then here are seven other similar sci-fi thrillers to dive into.

1) Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina deals with AI and self-awareness (Image via A24)

Ex Machina is a 2014 British science fiction psychological thriller written and directed by Alex Garland in his debut directorial effort. The film stars Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac and depicts a young programmer invited by his CEO to a secluded estate to evaluate the intellectual capacity of a humanoid robot.

Caleb, a computer programmer, is selected to interact with Ava, an advanced AI housed in a robotic body. In the course of the Turing test, Caleb becomes emotionally invested in Ava and starts to discover sinister facts about her creation and purpose—lines between man and machine, freedom and control becoming blurred.

Ex Machina deals with AI and self-awareness, just like Companion, in which Iris discovers her true robotic nature and reconciles with herself.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

2) The One I Love (2014)

Ethan and Sophie visit a remote mansion and encounter unsettling doubles (Image via Amazon)

The One I Love is a 2014 American surrealist comedy thriller directed by Charlie McDowell and written by Justin Lader.

The film revolves around Ethan and Sophie, an unhappy married couple who embark on a therapeutic break to a far-off mansion. While there, they are faced with a weird and unsettling experience in the form of inexplicable doubles of themselves.

As realities and illusions start to blur, the couple must navigate a laughable emotional maze that pushes the limits of what they know regarding love, identity, and humanity.

In The One I Love, the blurring of reality and fantasy mirrors Companion's themes of control and identity as a couple confront disturbing realities.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

3) M3GAN (2022)

M3GAN is a 2022 science fiction horror movie (Image via Apple TV+)

M3GAN is a 2022 science fiction horror movie written and directed by Gerard Johnstone. The film stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw and centers on an AI doll that is meant to be the ultimate playmate for a child—but then becomes self-aware and malevolent.

A 2025 sequel, M3GAN 2.0, and a 2026 spin-off, SOULM8TE, have been announced too.

Her parents passed away, and Cady is adopted by her aunt Gemma, who is a scientist working on developing M3GAN. When Cady is connected to the doll prototype, M3GAN gains a crazily overprotective attitude. As the actions of the doll escalate, Gemma must intervene before she completely goes out of control.

M3GAN mirrors Companion's obsession with an independent robot that is too self-willed, and Iris and M3GAN struggle to gain freedom in a world that wishes to claim them.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

4) A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The movie takes place in a future world devastated by global warming (Image via Apple TV+)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence is a 2001 science fiction movie directed by Steven Spielberg, based on Brian Aldiss's short story Supertoys Last All Summer Long.

The movie, which takes place in a future world devastated by global warming, stars Haley Joel Osment as David, a highly advanced android boy created to love.

When David is taken in by a bereaved family, his return is reassuring—until their biological son returns. Abandoned and determined to be "real," David embarks on an alien adventure with his cybernetic teddy and an outlawed mecha.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence shows the emotional struggle of a robot, as in Companion, where Iris attempts to learn her existence and purpose as an artificial being.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+

5) Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling (Image via Prime Video)

Don't Worry Darling is a 2022 science fiction psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Katie Silberman. It features Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde herself and is set in a supposedly utopian 1950s-style company town with secrets dark beneath its shiny surface.

Alice, a dedicated homemaker, starts to feel that something is not right in Victory, the desert town where her husband Jack and other men are working on a mysterious project. As strange events unfold, Alice's curiosity uncovers the town's dark secret, forcing her to fight for her freedom.

Don't Worry Darling mimics Companion in showing a utopian world with things concealed beneath it, whose reality is faked and needs to be uncovered by each of the women characters.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

6) Heretic (2024)

Hugh Grant in Heretic (Image via Instagram/@a24)

Heretic (2024) tracks the lives of two Mormon missionary sisters, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, as they go to the residence of recluse Mr. Reed.

The meeting becomes a routine one that gradually becomes horror when Reed exposes his twisted mind and tests them through a horrific spiritual test with the help of psychological manipulation and violence.

Stranded in Reed's house, the missionaries will have to learn about his deadly ideology and fight for survival as events grow more gruesome.

Psychological manipulation and survival in Heretic reflect Companion's discovery of Iris's quest for autonomy and self-discovery.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

7) I, ROBOT (2004)

I, Robot is set in a world where robots serve humanity (Image via Prime Video)

I, Robot (2004) is a universe where robots, bound by the Three Laws of Robotics, are a part of society and at human beck and call. Detective Del Spooner (Will Smith), with a natural distrust of robots, is recruited to investigate the supposed suicide of robotics mastermind Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell).

Spooner suspects murder and soon finds himself face-to-face with Sonny, an odd robot with emotions and the ability to think for himself, which makes him doubt everything he has learned about robotics.

As Spooner investigates further, he uncovers a threat to human control over robots, with Sonny's mission revealing a shocking truth that could reshape human-robot relations.

I, Robot parallels Companion in depicting robots resisting human domination because both Iris and Sonny transcend the boundaries of their programming.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

Interested viewers can watch Companion on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

