"The mystery is disappearing" — When Julia Garner made her feelings clear about holding on to one's private identity

Julia Garner is a renowned name in the film industry, and she is soon set to appear as the Shalla-Bal aka Silver Surfer in the upcoming Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Garner is best known for her critically acclaimed roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna.

Now that Garner is set to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is worth looking back at a time when the actress discussed her fears about protecting her true self from all the attention, especially at a time when she started to gain public recognition.

In a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, Julia Garner talked about making efforts to conceal her true self from the public.

"It is very hard because I am in a very public business. I try not to give too much of my personal opinion away, because I feel like that’s going to make my job harder. The whole point of my job is for people to relate to me and feel moved and escape. It’s tricky because nowadays, everyone is so out there, and the mystery is disappearing. And when a person doesn’t have mystery anymore, you can’t get it back," she said.

She further talked about the importance of surrounding oneself with people who are good for them.

"It’s very complicated that an actor has to completely remove themself in order to play a person. It’s so hard to play around with your identity. It’s dangerous, actually. It’s important to surround yourself with the people that are good influences and keep you grounded, and not just necessarily “yes people.” It’s very easy to become jaded in this business," she continued.

For other actors and public figures, Garner's struggles would be relatable and something that they have to actively engage with on a daily basis.

Glimpses of Julia Garner in trailer of upcoming Marvel role left many disappointed

The twist on the character left many fans dissatisfied with Julia Garner's version of the Silver Surfer. Though there are months to go before the movie hits theaters, the first trailer featuring the Silver Surfer was released earlier today, and a lot of fans took to social media platforms to complain about her portrayal of the Silver Surfer.

Julia Garner is a highly regarded actress with three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series to show for it.

Her performance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now awaited to see whether it will shift the perception of a fanbase that has expressed skepticism about her casting.

A lot of this negativity is not particularly regarding Julia Garner, however. It seems fans are more worried about a female Silver Surfer. This should all change if The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally manages to break free of the superhero fatigue currently consuming the world and delivers a movie that superhero fans have been waiting for.

Besides The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Julia Garner is also set to appear in Weapons in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

