Is there a post-credit scene at the end of Superman (2025)? Explained

Superman (2025) is ready to fly into the theaters this July. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and more, the film brings the renowned Kryptonian superhero under scrutiny, questioning his identity and actions.

Ad

The upcoming installment from the globally acclaimed franchise is directed by James Gunn. The superhero will have to prove his actions and values and fight the notorious Lex Luthor in the new film.

As the new film is set to hit the theaters on Friday, fans must be wondering if the film will include any post-credit scenes. Superman (2025) is set to include a total of two post-credit scenes.

Superman (2025) includes two post-credit scenes

Superman (2025) to include two post-credit scenes (Image via Instagram/@superman)

As mentioned before, the upcoming DC Studios film will comprise two post-credit scenes. Interested audience members may wait for the two scenes as the film comes to an end. Viewers are also encouraged to sit through the credits to learn more about the team that has worked behind this new film.

Ad

Trending

With a total runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes, the film will unravel the threats and hurdles that have sprung up on the titular superhero's path. Along with Lois Lane, the titular superhero will also be accompanied by other popular characters from the world of DC, such as Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

Fans of the superhero can also enjoy the film through a unique viewing experience, as Superman will be released in 4DX globally in select theaters.

Ad

What is Superman (2025) all about?

(Left to right) Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and David Corenswet at the Los Angeles Premiere Of the upcoming film (Image via Getty)

Superman (2025) brings the popular superhero of the DC Universe back to the silver screen. From facing Lex Luthor's attempts to wipe him out of the way to confronting the rising public doubt in him, the titular superhero's plate is full of obstacles in the new release.

Ad

The superhero's attempts at stopping wars and saving innocent lives are questioned by the masses, bringing the American government to check his actions so far. While he attempts to face all the fingers pointed at him, Lex Luthor plots to make matters worse for the protagonist.

The superhero, driven by compassion and faith in humankind's goodness, has to work on reconciling his Kryptonian identity with his life on Earth and face the impending challenges. While his actions are questioned and his values are deemed old-fashioned, the superhero must withstand it and prove himself to all.

Ad

David Corenswet shares his take on the titular character

David Corenswet plays the titular superhero in the upcoming DC Studio film (Image via Getty)

David Corenswet has stepped into the shoes of the popular superhero for the first time, following an iconic line of actors such as Kirk Alyn, Christopher Reeve, and Henry Cavill, among others. David spoke to GQ in a recent interview and elaborated on his preparations and ideas about the superhero he is set to play for the first time.

Ad

Describing the superhero's personality, David Corenswet said in the interview:

"There is just this love that Superman has of his ability to protect people, and to save people, and to be a symbol of hope. He doesn't carry it as a burden. At the same time, there's an isolation and a loneliness that comes with that because he is the only person in that position. There is no one else who is truly his equal in that position."

Ad

The actor also highlighted the titular superhero's aspirations and what he attempts to do with his powers and abilities. Talking about this, he said:

"Superman wants to be seen and wants to take up space because he wants to draw all of the negative attention of the no-good-doers to himself, so that he can take that on. But he also wants to draw the attention of people who are in need or who want reassurance, or kids who want to take a picture or get an autograph."

Ad

Fans of the superhero will get to witness David Corenswet along with an elaborate ensemble of cast in the upcoming movie, releasing in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More