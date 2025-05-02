Stranger Things: The First Shadow earns five Tony Awards nominations 

Stranger Things: The First Shadow has received five nominations at the 78th Tony Awards 2025. The nominees were officially announced on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The official stage play prequel of Stranger Things is nominated in these five categories—Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Louis McCartney as Henry Creel), Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design of a Play.

The play gives a background story of the Netflix series' antagonist, Vecna, aka Henry Creel. It goes back to 1959, when the Creel family moved to Hawkins to restart their lives. The son, Henry, has a past that haunts him and wants to bring his life back to normalcy. As unusual incidents unfold, Henry is left to explore his connection with it all, which is shown on stage through this play.

Exploring the five spots gained by Stranger Things: The First Shadow in the Tony Awards nominations 2025

A still from the Broadway play (Image via Netflix)

The Tony Awards celebrate excellence and talent in the field of plays performed in Broadway theaters, since 1957. It returns this year for its 78th edition, happening on June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall, New York, U.S.A.

The Tony Awards nominations 2025 feature an elaborate list of plays chosen for each category. Actor Louis McCartney has been nominated for the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. He made his debut at the Broadway through this play and also won several awards for this role.

The play also received a spot in the category for Best Scenic Design. Miriam Buether and 59, credited for the stage design, has been nominated for this award. Costume designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel has been chosen as one of the nominees for Best Costume Design of a Play.

Jon Clark has been selected for Best Lighting Design of a Play. British sound designer Paul Arditti has been nominated for Best Sound Design.

What is Stranger Things: The First Shadow all about?

A scene from the Broadway play (Image via Netflix)

While the Netflix series delves into the story of the inhabitants of Hawkins and their tryst with the Upside Down, an alternate dimension. As the narrative unfolds, the characters' eerie experiences and fight against the villain, Vecna. The Broadway play brings the origin tale of Vecna to the audience, becoming a prequel to the series.

The Creel family comes to Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959. The parents wish to begin their lives again, escaping the horrific past of their son, Henry Creel. Things start on a good note, with Henry trying to live a 'normal' life with new friends and experiences.

However, the shadows from the past reach him back and unusual happenings in the town add on to Henry's understanding of self. The play follows this dilemma and brings the story of how Henry Creel became Vecna.

The on-stage preview performance of Stranger Things: The First Shadow began on March 28, 2025. Its official Broadway debut began on April 22, 2025.

Stranger Things season 5 set to return in 2025

Netflix's Stranger Things season 5 is all set to bring the mysteries to an end as it is releasing in 2025. The cast has officially concluded shooting for the finale. The streaming platform has also been dropping behind-the-scenes content from the upcoming installment.

Titles of the episodes from season 5 have also been unveiled: The Crawl, The Vanishing of ..., The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camaztoz, The Bridge, and The Rightside Up.

With the play is gaining more appreciation with its name in the Tony Awards nominations 2025, the Stranger Things universe is just expanding the varied experiences it promises to the fans.

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More