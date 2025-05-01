Tony Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

The Tony Awards 2025 will be held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on June 8. The event will honor Broadway's best during the 2024–25 season and will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo. It will be shown live on CBS, giving TV viewers a taste of the glitz and thrills of Broadway.

As announced by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce, this year's nominees include well-known Broadway shows like Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, and Buena Vista Social Club, which all got ten nominations. Many well-known actors, such as George Clooney, Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, and Bob Odenkirk, are also among those nominated.

Some of the biggest names in theater will be performing at the 78th annual Tony Awards, both new and old favorites being present. The competition will show off a wide range of skills in acting, music, design, and choreography, among others.

Tony Awards 2025: A list of all the nominees

1) Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

2) Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Henry Lennix, Purpose

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

3) Best Play at the Tony Awards 2025

Purpose

John Proctor is the Villain

English

Oh, Mary!

The Hills of California

4) Best Musical at the Tony Awards 2025

Maybe Happy Ending

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

5) Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

6) Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

7) Best Book of a Musical

Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoe Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

8) Best Original Score Written for the Theatre

Music and lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Music and lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her

Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Music and lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoe Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Music and lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

9) Best Scenic Design of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

10) Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

11) Best Costume Design of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

12) Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

13) Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

14) Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

15) Best Sound Design of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

16) Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

17) Best Direction of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

18) Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard

19) Best Choreography at the Tony Awards 2025

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

20) Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard

21) Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

22) Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

23) Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

24) Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

25) Best Revival of a Play at Tony Awards 2025

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Thornton Wilder

Yellow Face, David Henry Hwang

26) Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Boulevard

More about the Tony Awards 2025

The Tony Awards 2025 will be a celebration for Broadway's best performers. In addition to honoring people, the awards show off the best productions, performances, and technical achievements in the industry.

The Tony Awards 2025 will be hosted by The Color Purple star Cynthia Erivo, who is guaranteed to bring energy and charm to the ceremony. Viewers will be able to watch the event live on CBS on June 8 at 8 pm ET.

This year's nominees are a mix of well-known stars and newcomers. With several productions getting 10 nominations, the competition is tough. Fans of Broadway will have to wait and see how this star-studded event turns out.

