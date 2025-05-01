Tony Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

The Tony Awards 2025 will be held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on June 8. The event will honor Broadway's best during the 2024–25 season and will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo. It will be shown live on CBS, giving TV viewers a taste of the glitz and thrills of Broadway.
As announced by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce, this year's nominees include well-known Broadway shows like Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, and Buena Vista Social Club, which all got ten nominations. Many well-known actors, such as George Clooney, Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, and Bob Odenkirk, are also among those nominated.
Some of the biggest names in theater will be performing at the 78th annual Tony Awards, both new and old favorites being present. The competition will show off a wide range of skills in acting, music, design, and choreography, among others.
Tony Awards 2025: A list of all the nominees
1) Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
- Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
- Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Mia Farrow, The Roommate
2) Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Henry Lennix, Purpose
- Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
- George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
- Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
3) Best Play at the Tony Awards 2025
- Purpose
- John Proctor is the Villain
- English
- Oh, Mary!
- The Hills of California
4) Best Musical at the Tony Awards 2025
- Maybe Happy Ending
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club
5) Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Audra McDonald, Gypsy
- Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
- Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
- Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
- Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
6) Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
- James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
- Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
- Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
- Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
- Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
7) Best Book of a Musical
- Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club
- Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
- Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her
- Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoe Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
8) Best Original Score Written for the Theatre
- Music and lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
- Music and lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her
- Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending
- Music and lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoe Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Music and lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
9) Best Scenic Design of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025
- Marsha Ginsberg, English
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
10) Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Derek McLane, Just in Time
- Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
- Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
- Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
- Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
11) Best Costume Design of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025
- Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
12) Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
- Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
- Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
- Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
13) Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
- Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
14) Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard
- Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
- Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
15) Best Sound Design of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025
- Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell, The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
16) Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
- Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard
- Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
17) Best Direction of a Play at the Tony Awards 2025
- Knud Adams, English
- Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
- Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
- Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
18) Best Direction of a Musical
- Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
- Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard
19) Best Choreography at the Tony Awards 2025
- Joshua Bergasse, Smash
- Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
- Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
20) Best Orchestrations
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
- Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
- Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard
21) Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Tala Ashe, English
- Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat, English
- Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kara Young, Purpose
22) Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Glenn Davis, Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
- Francis Jue, Yellow Face
- Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
23) Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
- Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
- Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
- Joy Woods, Gypsy
24) Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
- Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein, Gypsy
- Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
25) Best Revival of a Play at Tony Awards 2025
- Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector
- Romeo + Juliet
- Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Thornton Wilder
- Yellow Face, David Henry Hwang
26) Best Revival of a Musical
- Floyd Collins
- Gypsy
- Pirates! The Penzance Musical
- Sunset Boulevard
More about the Tony Awards 2025
The Tony Awards 2025 will be a celebration for Broadway's best performers. In addition to honoring people, the awards show off the best productions, performances, and technical achievements in the industry.
The Tony Awards 2025 will be hosted by The Color Purple star Cynthia Erivo, who is guaranteed to bring energy and charm to the ceremony. Viewers will be able to watch the event live on CBS on June 8 at 8 pm ET.
This year's nominees are a mix of well-known stars and newcomers. With several productions getting 10 nominations, the competition is tough. Fans of Broadway will have to wait and see how this star-studded event turns out.