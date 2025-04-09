Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn passes away at 73

  • home icon
By Abhisri K
Modified Apr 09, 2025 14:31 GMT
Composer William Finn during the rehearsal of the Barrington Stage Company production of 'The Royal Family of Broadway', the new musical by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin, at Ripley Grier Studios on May 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn died at a hospital in Bennington, Vt, on April 7, 2025. According to The New York Times, his partner, Arthur Salvadore, said the cause of death was pulmonary fibrosis. The artist's literary agent, Ron Gwiazda, revealed the news to the outlet a day after his death.

William Finn was celebrated for his personal and emotionally resonant musicals, including Falsettos, A New Brain, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His work delved into themes of love, identity, and family with humor and profound depth.

William Finn's journey through illness and recovery

In 1992, shortly after winning two Tony Awards for Falsettos, Finn was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels in his brain, according to People Magazine. Given the seriousness of his condition, Finn promptly underwent Gamma Knife surgery.

Speaking to the New York Times in 1998, Finn opened up about his surgery and shared,

"The littlest things used to bother me. I'd stand at the elevator and curse it."
This experience inspired another one of his critically acclaimed works, the 1998 musical A New Brain, which explored themes of the healing power of art, mortality, and second chances.

In a June 15, 2015, interview with BroadwayWorld, Finn expressed enthusiasm for the idea of songs from A New Brain becoming pop hits. When asked if he would like songs from the musical to be performed by contemporary artists, he said:

"Well, I'm waiting! I'd love it! Mariah Carey, are you kidding?! Of course!"
William Finn's history and legacy

William Finn speaks during the Dramatists Guild Fifth Annual Benefit Dinner at the Hudson Theater, May 10, 2004, in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Born in 1952 in Natick, Massachusetts, Finn attended Natick High School and Williams College, where he studied music and wrote his first musical, In Trousers. While at Williams, he composed three musicals for which he received the Hutchinson Fellowship.

Throughout his career, Finn was recognized for his autobiographical writing style. His works often centered around the LGBTQ+ and Jewish experiences in modern America, which were drawn from his own life. Finn's health struggles impacted his work, enabling him to create masterpieces that resonated deeply with audiences through their authenticity.

Through his artistry and mentorship, Finn continues to influence the landscape of modern musical theater. His psychological insight and innovative compositions have inspired generations of artists in Broadway and Musical Theatre.

Edited by Shreya Das
